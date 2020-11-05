US election count dispute: thousands of absentee votes miss the deadline – politics

Democrats are still defending the Michigan Senate seat

The Democrats have defended a seat in the United States Senate, where they recently faced significant disadvantage. Ultimately, your Senator Gary Peters defeated Republican challenger John James, as the AP news agency reported on Thursday evening based on voter polls and the first ballots.

So it’s clear that the Democrats will at least manage to reduce the majority of Republicans in the Senate from 53 to 52 votes out of 100. For Tuesday’s senatorial elections, polls gave them a good chance of a majority in Congress. But the Republicans were able to defend their seats in several races where Democratic challengers were considered favorites.

Thursday night, Democrats and Republicans each had 48 votes in the Senate – the results of four Republican seats were still open. It was already clear that one of them in the state of Georgia will not be decided by midterm elections until January. Republican senators led the way in the other three. (dpa)