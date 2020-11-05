The Ant Group IPOs were suspended after they were rejected by the Chinese authorities

The Ant Group IPO in China, while promising a record, has been suspended by the country’s authorities. The latter fear in particular the lack of regulation of the technology giant and at the same time want to show that they manage the country’s finances with an iron fist.

The most important IPO in history

The IPO should take place today. At 27 billion euros, the Ant Group was supposed to sign the largest IPO of all time and be listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai … but the Chinese government decided otherwise. On Monday, November 2nd, Jack Ma and other Ant Group executives were invited to a high-profile meeting along with three financial regulators and China’s central bank. Liu He, Vice Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, was one of the regulators. As a reminder, Jack Ma is the richest man in China, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and the Ant Group. It has contributed to the country’s rapid growth since the early 2000s.

This subpoena was not accidental, far from it. Last week the businessman said: “A good innovation is not afraid of regulation, it is afraid of outdated regulation. We should not use the way of managing a station to regulate an airport, nor regulate the future with yesterday’s method. “He was referring to an agreement that set out the capital requirements of banks and the regulation of financing by China.

A mastodon in China

During the interview, regulators voiced their concerns to Jack Ma. It should be noted that the Ant Group is the king of mobile payment in China and is therefore implemented on almost every phone. the Chinese. In addition, the company offers online insurance and credit offers that are processed by artificial intelligence in a matter of minutes. It is also in partnership with more than 100 commercial banks.

This aspect of the Ant Group’s operations is particularly worrying for China: if the company defines itself as a technology giant, the authorities see it more as an exit from private banking, when it is not. are subject to the same rules as the latter. While China’s predominantly state financial system is plagued by excessive debt, the Ant Group is not helping to save it. Since 2017, the Chinese authorities have been fighting what they call the shadow banking business of private companies and wanted to deal a blow by stopping the IPO of a real juggernaut in the country. .

New regulations

In addition to the meeting, new financial rules were announced. For example, regional banks will no longer be able to provide loans through online services outside their territory. Of course, the brake on Ant Group’s IPO should normally be viewed as a mere postponement while waiting for the company to comply with government regulations. The latter nevertheless took the opportunity to step with his feet on the table and to strengthen his authority.

When Chinese savers who have invested are reimbursed by the company, Alibaba is in free fall on Wall Street, La Croix reports.