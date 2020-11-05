MacBook Apple Silicon: Apple could produce 2.5 million machines by February 2021

Apple firmly believes in the success of its next MacBook under the Apple Silicon processor. If we want to believe the very serious Nikkei Asia, Cupertino plans to produce 2.5 million “Apple Silicon” MacBooks by February 2021. However, according to the Nikkei, that production level could be 20% of global MacBook production over a year (12.6 million copies were distributed in 2019). Not surprisingly, TSMC is responsible for all of Apple’s silicon chip production. The founder already produces all the chips for the iPhone. Apple silicon processors, like the A14 of the iPhone 12, would have an engraving unit of 5 nm. In addition, several sources indicate that these chip models will essentially be “reinforced” derivatives of the current A14 Bionic. Apple will unveil the first Apple Silicon MacBook Pro during its keynote on November 10th without interruption.

