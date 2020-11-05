EU agrees rule of law mechanism: Poland’s threat of veto is theatrical thunder

– Piotr Buras heads the office of the European Council for External Relations (ECFR) in Warsaw.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski is currently fighting two fights and how they end will set the course for Polish and European politics. One fight is about the survival of his regime. The second is about EU billions. The moment of truth is approaching, not only for Polish society, but also for the European Union.

In Poland, the government, of which Kaczynski is the secret leader of the ruling PiS party, has just had a week of protests. Hundreds of thousands of Polish citizens have taken to the streets across the country to express their anger against the government. It was triggered by a Constitutional Court ruling, which ruled on October 22 that abortions were unconstitutional, even in the case of the worst malformations of the fetus.

The accompanying near-complete abortion ban caused outrage – as did the circumstances under which it came about: not only was the decision on this highly controversial issue made in the midst of the worsening corona pandemic. The government also lacked the courage to push through parliament the reform of the abortion law, which 80 percent of Poles find unacceptable, and take political responsibility for it.

Instead, it took advantage of the submissive court, which took the PiS under control with unconstitutional tricks immediately after it took power in 2015 and occupied it with its people.

While PiS has a tight absolute majority in parliament and is not required to run for elections for the next three years, the once undisputed hegemony of party chairman Kaczynski, who has been a simple MP with no government responsibility for nearly five years since 2015 (the prime minister is called Mateusz Morawiecki) determined the fate of the country.

However, the government has not prepared the country for the second wave of the corona pandemic and Poland is now one of the inglorious front runners of the countries most affected by Covid-19 today. In September, the government camp was on the brink of split, and Kaczynski himself had to take on the role of deputy prime minister to resolve the conflicts between the warring ministers. The decision to start the conflict over abortions now was always his desperate act: Kaczynski wanted to close his own ranks and mobilize the hard core of the supporters.

But that failed. 54 percent of Poles support the mass protests, only 34 percent are against it. Kaczynski’s televised speech on October 28, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to defend the Catholic Church and tradition ‘at all costs’ (which almost sparked civil war), was even delivered by several government politicians with horror. It showed an unrealistic politician trying to hide his struggle for retreat with strong but boring words.

Doubt that Kaczynski is still the political draft horse worth betting on has grown in his camp as never before. The radiance of strength and infallibility of a great strategist dissolves. The protesters don’t just hurl the vulgar “PiS!”, “Piss off!” At him, but also laugh at him in a relentless way. And laughter is much more dangerous for autocrats than hatred for them.

The Corona fund is also important to Poland

Polish politics is at a crossroads and the outcome of the recent protests is open. Whether Kaczynski gets the corner again may depend on whether he succeeds in his other big game: in the rule of law conflict with the EU. This dispute, which he has been conducting for years, made decisive progress on Thursday: most EU Member States and the European Parliament agreed to reduce the expenditure of the EU budget for 2021-2027 in order to respect above all EU values ​​Rule of law principles such as the independence from the judiciary are linked. In other words, those who undermine the foundations of the EU with their policies should no longer receive EU money.

There is currently a heated debate about such a mechanism. Kaczynski and with him Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are strongly against it. Should a mechanism be adopted (this requires a qualified majority in the EU Council), they threaten to veto the entire EU budget, including the new Corona Reconstruction Fund, which will kill the troubled European economy with 750 billion euros. should support. Many countries in the EU, including the German EU Presidency, which watered down the concept of the rule of law mechanism in the face of this threat, seemed frozen for a long time. Wrongly.

Is Kaczynski so ideologically misguided?

Kaczynski takes poker very seriously. A veto against the EU budget would plunge the entire EU into a deep political and economic crisis. The Corona Fund, which many countries are impatiently waiting for, would be put on hold. But given that Poland is one of the biggest beneficiaries of both the EU budget and the Corona Fund, Poland would commit political and economic suicide if Kaczynski followed his words. Poland has a high national deficit, partly due to the generous social policies of the current government, and is facing an economic crisis. It is not possible without the EU money.

It is possible that Kaczynski does not understand this, or that in his ideological delusion he is willing to jeopardize Poland’s interests. But it is very likely that his attempt to use the veto would go a step too far. That would put more people on the streets and, more importantly, a signal to his political allies that it is time to reorganize.

Kaczynski’s haphazard and desperate fight against women, Corona and the EU could ultimately cost him his power. The EU should therefore not be impressed by Kaczynski’s right of veto. It would be a bad joke if the EU were to lend a hand to the ailing autocrat by not defending the EU’s fundamental principles for fear of his suicide threat. And all at the moment when the young and pro-European generation of Poles shows him the middle finger for the first time so unmistakably.