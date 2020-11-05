Thomas Oppermann’s successor: SPD faction wants Dagmar Ziegler as Deputy Bundestag – Politics

The Brandenburg SPD member of the Bundestag, Dagmar Ziegler, will become vice-president of the German Bundestag, according to information from Postdamer Nachrichten, succeeding the late SPD politician Thomas Oppermann. The decision must be made on November 17, party circles said Thursday. Thomas Oppermann was Vice President of the Bundestag from October 2017 until his unexpected death on October 25. He was 66 years old.

Ziegler, 60, has been a member of the Bundestag since 2009. At the end of 2019, the Prignitzer announced that she no longer wanted to run for the Bundestag. It’s time for them to make way for younger people. From 2000 to 2009 she was first Minister of Finance and then of Social Affairs of the Land of Brandenburg.

Ziegler is also a spokeswoman for the conservative Seeheimer Kreis in the SPD.

The Brandenburg SPD welcomes staff

SPD group chairman Rolf Mützenich explained the proposal in a letter to Members. “Dagmar would be a good ambassador for a courageous and committed civil society in the eastern German states,” Mützenich said in his letter. This allowed the East German states to be given “a public face again”, also against the background of the upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the coming year.

“Dagmar Ziegler is an excellent choice. As Vice-President of the Bundestag, she will justify the confidence of all MPs. She has trusted us for a long time, ”said Erik Stohn, Secretary General of the Brandenburg SPD. Ziegler is a deserved, distinguished, assertive woman. “30 years after German unification, it is also a good sign that the SPD group has nominated an East German woman for the high office in our parliament. Dagmar Ziegler has the full support of Brandenburg, ”said Stohn.