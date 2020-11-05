For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

Following the announcement on November 1 of an envelope of 100 million euros for the digitization of French small businesses, the minister reiterated on November 4, 2020 France’s determination to eventually tax GAFA and other giants of the US government digitally at the same level as French companies . The goal was passed on by the European Commission, says Bruno Le Maire happily, who assures us that “we will win the fight”.

One of the greatest challenges of the 21st century

The struggle is not only economic, but also political, social and financial, he explains at the Radio Classique microphone before assuring that the digital giants are today “the opponents of the states”. For the minister “one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century […] It is the emergence of digital giants that are as powerful as states, so financially so powerful, so technologically so powerful, commercially so powerful. “

France was announced in 2018 after the Senate passed this tax by parliament on July 11, 2019 in May. With this, France has decided as one of the first countries to tax large digital companies up to 3% on their turnover until the introduction of an international tax system for the 137 OECD countries, which however failed in October 2020 because of talks with the United States were not blocked.

Although it is referred to as the “GAFA tax”, it affects not only these 4 companies, but also a larger body (currently 26). There is even a French company among those who have to pay for it: Criteo. This tax for carrying out three activities in France: targeted online advertising, sales of personal data for advertising purposes and activities of intermediary platforms (marketplace).

3% tax until the agreement with the OECD via GAFA

But France has not given up. It still has 30 large overseas companies in its sights, including the famous GAFA which is making a very significant profit in Europe, thanks in particular to the low taxes that Ireland offers. After the failure of the OECD, Bruno Le Maire declared on October 18, 2020 that France would levy a tax of 3% on sales of the digital giants “next December” before affirming that “France must be proud of it, alongside Spain , Italy and Austria to be one of the first countries in Europe to levy fair taxes on digital people ”, he remembers the“ only winners of this crisis ”.

Although EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, responsible for digital, assures that she does not want to dismantle the large foreign technology companies, France hopes to reach an agreement with the OECD countries on an international tax system by May 2021.

However, Bruno Le Maire warns that “France will only withdraw its national tax if there is an international solution”. Although American reactions are expected, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warns this Thursday on Europe 1 that it will be necessary to rebuild a “new transatlantic relationship that is a partnership”. A Joe Biden election could help ease tension.