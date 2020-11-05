State-supportive or rowdy ?: How does the FDP get in the lurch in corona policy – politics

Trench warfare, mud battles and quarrels between the wings – which is normal in almost every party, does not exist with them, the Free Democrats like to emphasize. They often appeal to “holistic liberalism”, the comprehensive and above all common struggle for freedom to which everyone in the FDP felt committed.

In the corona crisis, however, this solidarity begins to crumble in individual places. The ailing FDP, which is between five and seven percent according to national surveys, is not yet showing any real signs of disintegration. But the party leadership is finding it increasingly difficult to find a course that reconciles the different views within its own ranks: should the liberals show that they support the state, as at the start of the pandemic? Or a bit more riotous, like last time, with sharp attacks on the federal government?

Between mainstream and populism

Both positions have supporters in the FDP. One should not gain too much favor with the political mainstream, otherwise one would lose one’s profile, some say. Warn others: don’t overdo it with the criticism of the Corona measures, otherwise you will be suspected of populism. It’s a strategic dilemma.

Alexander Putz, mayor of Landshut and a former member of the Free Democrats for several days, is in favor of the moderate course. “I felt comfortable with the FDP for a long time,” he says. “However, the tactical positioning of the party in the pandemic really bothered me, so I left.”

Sleepless nights

Last week he left the FDP after eight years of membership, four of which as town hall head. Every day he fights the virus, he works with the civil protection and he is in contact with the city hospital. “That can give you sleepless nights,” says the 57-year-old in view of the increasing number of infections. “You just can’t use federal FDP political chatter.”

Putz is referring to statements by party leader Christian Lindner, who criticizes current restrictions on public life as “disproportionate”. You shouldn’t “exaggerate” the situation, Lindner said recently. Putz would have liked a “different wording”. “Our society is threatened with division, and politicians in particular have to be very careful when choosing words,” he says. One could, of course, criticize the corona measures. “But the opposition has to do it responsibly, without the tendency that everything goes wrong with infection control.”

Alexander Putz has been mayor of the Bavarian town of Landshut since 1 January 2017. The native Austrian is at the end … Photo: Armin Weigel / dpa

Sharper criticism

In fact, after their initial support for the federal government, the liberals have now changed course: their criticism of corona policy has become much sharper. Lindner recently accused Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) of “secret diplomacy” and “actionism”. FDP internal politician Stephan Thomae even sees the ministries in the “drunkenness of authorization.” Almost a year before the general election, the liberals are trying to make their voices heard to make up for the loss of importance they experience as an opposition party in the pandemic. The target group: opponents of the corona measures.

As mayor, he has completely different concerns, Putz says. He is “just closer” to people’s problems. Bavarian FDP member of the state parliament Albert Duin agrees with his ex-party friend. “As a local politician, he is better able to assess the local situation than some in Berlin.”

Too many softies in the FDP?

Duin – 67 years old, entrepreneur and former chair of the state – is also dissatisfied with the party leadership in the federal government. “Unfortunately, in many places the FDP is way too random in its course,” he says. Rather than difficult issues – lowering taxes or deregulating working hours – there is “nonsense” such as the demand for a right to work from home. Too many people in the FDP tried to “play soft”. In migration policy, no one dares to maintain a faster pace – “for fear of being placed close to the AfD”.

Duin describes a problem his party faces not only in the corona crisis: if the liberals turn too far to the right with their demands, they soon catch the charge of continuing the AfD’s policies – just like the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Mark. Söder (CSU) last written down. On the other hand, if they position themselves in the middle, they cannot stand out from the competition like the Greens. That could be difficult in the election campaign.

You shouldn’t let yourself be dreamed, demands Marcel Luthe, member of the Berlin House of Representatives. Like Mayor Putz of Landshut, he recently left the FDP in frustration – albeit in the other direction. While Putz was troubled by the party’s anti-government stance, Luthe sees it the other way around: for him, the FDP is too close to Merkel and Co., the Union, the SPD and also the Greens. Putz and Luthe are, as it were, the two poles between which the liberals are moving in the corona crisis.

Luthe: The FDP is too averse to conflict

“The FDP lacks attitude and the will to confront the mainstream,” said Luthe. He has gradually alienated from his party in recent months. In July, the Berlin FDP faction excluded him “because of the broken trust”, as it was called.

At the end of October, after more than 20 years of membership, he returned his party book, partly because of the corona course of the liberals. They would lose themselves in the small and small, not expressing a fundamental criticism – for example, on the mask requirement. “You have to be able to discuss openly and rationally whether mouth and nose masks have a positive or negative effect on people’s health,” says Luthe. In climate policy too, course and conditions were determined by the green mainstream – at the expense of its own profile.

Marcel Luthe was elected to the Berlin House of Representatives in 2016. He has been unregistered since July. Photo: dpa / Jörg Carstensen

“Yes, the temperature on Earth has risen,” says Luthe. “But it is unclear how many people have a role in it.” Luthe cannot understand that climate issues are now very important in the official “mission statement” of the FDP. If climate protection is important to you, go for the original. Therefore “no second green party is needed”.

“Before anything starts to slip”

Luthe expressly regrets that, from his point of view, the liberals became not only “completely arbitrary” in the corona crisis, but in general. Bundestag FDP member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann rejects the criticism. “The FDP is doing well,” she says. Your party is serious about the risk of the virus, but at the same time is questioning the measures taken by the federal government, in particular the restrictions on fundamental rights. “This is also so important because we see that there is growing discontent with these decisions among the broad middle class.” Politicians must respond to this – “before politics slips”.

The 62-year-old says Putz and Luthe left the FDP “deeply relaxed”. In times of crisis, such internal party conflicts are normal, as was already the case in the refugee summer of 2015. ‘For some people it goes too far, for others it does not go far enough.

That is why Strack-Zimmermann does not cry for the two ex-party colleagues. “You shouldn’t stop travelers,” she says.