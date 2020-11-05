Where the US elections will now be decided: will Georgia fall? 50,000 votes are still open – political

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. If Biden wins the German time in Nevada on Thursday night and the US state of Arizona on Friday night, he will have won the US election with exactly 270 voters. Trump, on the other hand, should win either Nevada or Arizona and the remaining three open states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Here is an overview of how things are doing in the respective states.

Arizona – 11 voters – Biden in the lead, counting in progress

The Fox News news channel and the AP news agency took the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, but more than 10 percent of the vote has yet to be counted. Joe Biden currently has a more than two percent lead, which equates to about 70,000 votes.

When to Expect New Results: Officials in the Maricopa district, which includes the city of Phoenix, are expecting new results from 3:00 a.m. German time on Friday.

Georgia – 16 electorates – Trump’s lead is melting

More than 95 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. Trump is leading here with a razor-thin lead of 18,000 votes. However, the New York Times still sees opportunities for Biden as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted. Republicans in the state have announced several lawsuits to invalidate the votes, according to the US newspaper.

When new results can be expected: New election results can be expected on Thursday around 5 p.m. German time. An additional 10,000 votes must then be counted. If Trump gets it right here, the race in the state can be decided.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with 1.4 percent just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote, which equates to roughly 80,000 votes. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

When new results can be expected: Postal votes postmarked by the post before election day are valid until November 12. The final result would therefore be a long time in coming. Yet more than 95 percent of the votes have already been counted.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden’s lead melts

Here, more than 85 percent of the vote is counted and Trump is catching up. Biden only leads by an extremely narrow margin of less than 8,000 votes. There are counties here where both candidates are strong.

When New Results Can Be Expected: New election results should be available in Nevada by the end of Thursday afternoon, German time. According to authorities, absentee votes would remain and continue to be counted, some of which won’t be counted until next week.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Because the votes are counted by mail. the lead melts to just under 160,000 votes. Observers predict a very exciting race.

When to expect new results: Further results are expected around 6:00 pm German time. The state has not yet been definitively counted. An election result is still a long time coming, because postal votes (in total there were about 2.5 million) are counted after all others in Pennsylvania. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on the “CNN” news channel. “We can only count what we already have,” says Schmidt.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes.

Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law. By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News.