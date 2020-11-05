Component shortage: iPad components were switched to the iPhone 12 Pro production

The lack of components seems to be confirmed. Given the insufficient production of components for the iPhone 12/12 Pro, which would already slow down production and extend delivery times, Apple would have decided to transfer some of the components intended for the iPad Pro (mainly chip and LiDAR). to… the iPhone 12 Pro. The volume of the iPad Pro is not quite the same as that of the iPhone. We still wonder if this strategy is enough to meet the demand.

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple would have sacrificed the production of two million iPads in order to supply the iPhone production lines with fresh components. The increase in demand does not only affect the iPhone 12. Apple would have asked its suppliers to put 20 million iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR into operation during the holidays and on the Internet at the beginning of 2021. This corresponds to about a quarter of the order volume of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (between 75 and 80 million copies produced).