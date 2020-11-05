Biden and Trump bought massive ads from Google and Facebook during the campaign

In January 2020, Facebook warned that political ads would not be banned on its platform. Today we learn on Les Échos that the campaign teams of Joe Biden and Donald Trump have spent the cumulative sum of 162.7 million euros on Facebook alone. That is more than twice as much as in 2016 …

These American elections will have at least allowed Facebook and Google to enrich themselves a little more. Digital advertising has increased again this year. In detail, Donald Trump spent € 103 million through the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Joe Biden, for his part, spent the sum of 81.4 million euros on Biden for the president. In the past few days, Americans will have seen a massive presence of political ads promoting Donald Trump on YouTube.

Record numbers that can be explained. In contrast to the 2016 elections, Twitter made the decision this year to ban political ads from November 22, 2019. TikTok had made that decision too. The candidates’ digital campaigns therefore naturally focused on Facebook and Google. There’s a reason Twitter and TikTok did this: the reputational risks are enormous. Facebook and Google are expected to be pinned in the coming days. Sundar Pichai’s company has carefully restricted targeting of this type of advertising, but Facebook has refused to do so. Mark Zuckerberg’s group is scrutinized very carefully.

Since the interference of 2016 and the massive disinformation campaigns that favored the election of Donald Trump, the social network has been in the sights of regulators. Facebook said it would ban political ads just before election day for the presidential election. Ultimately, it wasn’t entirely the case and the social network was even referred to by Camp Biden as Camp Trump for disabling legitimate campaigns. According to Facebook, “The problem was technical and generated by an automated system, and ads from both sides of the political spectrum were affected.”

The group still admitted they had some trouble … In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, spoken this summer, “Facebook shouldn’t be an arbiter of the truth and shouldn’t interfere with the speech of politicians.” In the end, the network took the risk and it was clearly not a success. Facebook will certainly have to face US regulators in the coming days. The reputational risk is enormous.