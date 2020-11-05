Uncategorized
ACTIVATED CLOTTING TIME TESTING MARKET OUTLOOK BY MEDTRONIC, DIAGNOSTICA STAGO S.A.S., WERFENLIFE, S.A.
Global activated clotting time testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activated clotting time testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The global activated clotting time testing market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing blood related and cardiovascular disorder among population is the major factor for the growth of this market. Some of the major competitors currently working in the global activated clotting time testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott., Helena Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Instrumentation Laboratory India Pvt ltd, Medtronic, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., WerfenLife, S.A., Others.
Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market By Product Type (Point of Care, Clinical Laboratory Analyzer), Application (Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery, ECMO, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Critical Care Units, Hemodialysis Units), Technology (Optical Detection, Laser Based Detection, Mechanical Detection, Fluorescent Based Detection), End- User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Test (Prothrombin Time, Fibrinogen, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, Activated Clotting Time, D Dimer, Platelet Function, Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market
Activated clotting time testing is a device which is specially designed to calculate the coagulation end-points in citrated whole blood, plasma samples or blood. They are compatible with all point of care testing devices. Optical detection, mechanical detection, fluorescent based detention etc. are some of the technology used in activated clotting time testing. Rising demand for automated hemostasis instrument is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence for automated hemostasis instrument is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development in activated clotting time testing is driving the market growth
- Rising awareness about the point- of care testing among population is driving the market growth
Market Restraints
- High cost of the automated systems is restraining the market growth
- Less adoption of advanced automatic clotting timer systems in developing countries is another factor restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market
By Product Type
- Point of Care
- Clinical Laboratory Analyzer
By Application
- Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery
- ECMO
- Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
- Critical Care Units
- Hemodialysis Units
By Technology
- Optical Detection
- Laser Based Detection
- Mechanical Detection
- Fluorescent Based Detection
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Academic & Research Institutes
By Test
- Prothrombin Time
- Fibrinogen
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time
- Activated Clotting Time
- D Dimer, Platelet Function
- Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2015, Roche announced the launch of their new lab-coagulation solution cobas t 411 analyzer that is specially designed for low-volume routine testing. The main aim of the launch is to expand the coagulation solution and provide customer with new development so that they can improve the productivity and efficiency of the lab. The analyzer is having the highest reagent capacity for reducing the hands-on time, as compared to other systems offered at low-volume coagulation laboratories
- In December 2018, Sysmex announced the launch of their new Revohem FIX Chromogenic which is a Blood Coagulation Factor IX Measurement Kit which can be used with Sysmex’s Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CS-5100/CS-2500/CS-2400 and CS-2100i/CS-2000i/CS-1600. It is specially designed for the treatment of hemophilia B. The main aim is to increase the quality of testing and reduce the burden on patients
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global activated clotting time testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
