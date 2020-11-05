Uncategorized
ADHESION BARRIERS MARKET SIZE, SHARE & KEY PLAYERS GETINGE AB, MAST BIOSURGERY, INNOCOLL HOLDINGS PLC., ETHICON USA LLC
Global Adhesion Barriers Market, By Product (Synthetic Adhesion Barriers, Natural Adhesion Barriers), By Formulation (Film, Gel, Liquid), By Application (Gynecological, Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Urological, Reconstructive, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025 The Global Adhesion Barriers Market is on the rise due to the rise in surgeries and surgical advancements. This is because adhesion barriers are most commonly used in surgeries to reduce internal scarring by isolating the organs for the healing process to begin. These factors have led to the rise in demand for Adhesion Barriers, inducing a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2018-2025 and raising the estimated value of the market from USD 527.6 million in 2017 to USD 947.9 million by 2025.
Market Definition:
Adhesion Barriers are medical implants that are used in surgical procedures to isolate the tissue and organs after the surgery is performed to begin the healing process of the said tissues and organs. These barriers are usually made of mesh/film, gel or liquid and protects the tissues that they are covering so that the traumatized tissue do not adhere to one another, after the healing process is concluded these barriers dissolve and are absorbed by the body.
Few of the major competitors currently working on the Adhesion Barriers Market are –
Baxter,
Anika Therapeutics Inc.,
Sanofi,
FzioMed Inc.,
Integra LifeSciences,
Tissuemed Ltd,
Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co. Ltd.,
Symatese,
Getinge AB,
MAST Biosurgery,
Innocoll Holdings plc.,
Ethicon USA LLC.,
TERUMO CORPORATION,
BMIKOREA,
Medtronic,
BD.,
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.,
Market Drivers:
- Rise of surgical advancements has increased the number of surgeries performed, which has increased the demand for these adhesion devices so that the scarring caused can be lowered
- Demand for high intensity sports have increased the number of injuries that the athletes suffer thus making them undergo surgeries and procedures, this in turn has raised the demand for adhesion devices to reduce the healing time of tissues and increase the chances of surgery being successful
Market Restraints:
- These devices have to go through a number of different government regulations due to the risks involved with these devices, thus they undergo a lot of changes. Which halts the market growth of these products
- The approval of these devices is prolonged and takes up a lot of resources, thus increasing the R&D costs, and ultimately costing the development of these devices. The R&D’s failure is costing the market it’s growth
Segmentation: Global Adhesion Barriers Market
By Product
- Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Regenerated Cellulose
- Polyethylene Glycol
- Others
- Natural Adhesion Barriers
- Collagen & Protein
- Fibrin
By Formulation
- Film
- Gel
- Liquid
By Application
- Gynecological Surgeries
- Abdominal Surgeries
- Orthopedic Surgeries
- Cardiovascular Surgeries
- Neurological Surgeries
- Urological Surgeries
- Reconstructive Surgeries
- Other Surgeries
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- United Arab Emirates
Key Insights in the report:
- The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed
- Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period
- The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025
