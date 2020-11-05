ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK BY FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION; TERARECON, INC.; AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP; ZIOSOFT

The global advanced visualization market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.52% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for having efficient diagnostic programs that can help detect the diseases at an early stage. Global Advanced Visualization Market By Products & Services (Hardware & Software, Services), Type of Solution (Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions, Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, RT, Nuclear Medicine, Others), Clinical Application (Radiology/Interventional Radiology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Vascular, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Others), End User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

A few of the major competitors currently working in the global advanced visualization market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Terarecon, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Ziosoft; Pro Medicus, Ltd. among others.

Market Definition:

Advanced visualization is a modern diagnostic method which provides a visualization platform to the consumer which essentially results in providing enhanced imaging and functionalities in the imaging technique. The data generated is customizable according to the requirements of the physicians helping in enhanced quality of understanding and health care deliverable qualities.

Market Drivers

Increasing innovations of software related to advanced visualization resulting in integration of PACS and AV tools is expected to propel the growth of the market

Advancements in technologies and software techniques of advanced visualization resulting in enhanced interpretation of data acts as a market driver

Rising incidences of diseases targeted through this method of imaging due to the growing volume of geriatric population also drives this market growth in the forecast period

Growing awareness amongst various regions regarding the various benefits offered through this method also drives this market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of favorable reimbursement scenarios for radiological diagnostic techniques; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of cost associated with these techniques and systems along with various technical complications is restricting this market growth

Dearth of knowledge in the developing regions of the world along with the lack of skilled professionals is another factor impeding the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Advanced Visualization Market

By Products & Services

Hardware & Software

Services Implementation Services Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Consulting/Optimization Services Training & Education Services



By Type of Solution

Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions

Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions

By Imaging Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy (RT)

Nuclear Medicine

Others Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)



By Clinical Application

Radiology/Interventional Radiology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Vascular

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Others Obstetrics/Gynecology Urology Pulmonary



By End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Centers

Others Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Carestream Health Inc.’s “Healthcare Information System (HCIS)”. The acquisition is for the twenty-six countries out of the entire thirty-eight countries wherein this service is available. This acquisition will extend the imaging solutions of the company consisting of enhancement for productivity, imaging management, and advanced visualization

In June 2019, Terarecon, Inc. announced the availability of “iNtuition AI Data Extractor” enabling users to convert the visualization information into AI-based research training sets. This technology is meant for use for processed data generated through iNtuition advanced visualization technique helping in consistent development and training for researches

Competitive Analysis:

Global advanced visualization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced visualization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global advanced visualization market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

