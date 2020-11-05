ANTIMICROBIAL SUSCEPTIBILITY TESTING MARKET BY 2026 | IOMÉRIEUX SA, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, BD

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product(Automated Laboratory Instruments, Susceptibility Testing Disks),By Methods(Dilution, Disk Diffusion, E-test & others),By Type(Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing),By Application(Clinical Diagnostics, Epidemiology),By End User, By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of an increase in the number of infectious diseases, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility methods, increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments. Another factor propelling market growth includes the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

Market Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into product, methods, application and end user. In 2018, automated segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is categorized into manual and automated. In 2018, manual segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of methods global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into dilution methods, disk diffusion method, E-test, genotypic methods, automated systems. In 2018, disk diffusion method segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of application global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, others. In 2018, clinical diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, contract research organizations. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with 31.2% market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Key Points: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2017, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is dominated by bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD and others.

The disk diffusion method segment is dominating the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

