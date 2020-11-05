Space Marshals 3 Rules the Law for iOS (App Store Release)

Space sheriffs rule the law again for iOS. Space Marshals 3 (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is a real-time tactical action that mixes the western atmosphere with laser shots. Here we find the DNA that made the previous opus a success: the graphics are neat, the action intense, and the gameplay brilliantly alternates phases of stealth with passages that are a little more nagging. Satisfaction also on the side of the enemy, even more diverse and very tough half-bosses.

Last but not least, the armory is so diverse that you’d almost fancy guns (this is a VALVE, I repeat …). It should be noted that only the first chapter of the game is currently available for purchase (4.49 euros). This episodic game system won’t surprise fans of the license, as previous space marshals have already calibrated across multiple chapters.