NATO, climate protection, trade policy: this is what the EU and Germany expect in the case of Biden’s election victory – politics

In Berlin, there could soon be a surprise if the possible US President Joe Biden made the same demands on Europeans in terms of foreign and security policy as the current incumbent Donald Trump – only presented differently in tone and style.

At least, that is the view of David McAllister, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the European Parliament. “There is no ‘going back to the old normal'”, the CDU politician was convinced on Thursday.

McAllister is not alone in this lecture. Not only Trump, but also Biden expects Europe to do more for its own security, said Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer. On the other hand, a change of power in the US could have a positive effect on climate policy, he added.

Biden has already announced that if he wins the election, he wants to reverse the United States’ departure from the Paris climate agreement. Washington is also expected to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Nevertheless, Brussels is already preparing for the fact that foreign and security policy and trade issues, even with Joe Biden at the helm of the US, would have a lot of contradictory material for the transatlantic relationship.

With a Biden administration, US policy of interest will be conducted differently, but there will be no fundamental repositioning of Washington on the world stage, said Bernd Lange (SPD), head of the trade committee in the EU parliament. Protectionist initiatives are also to be expected under Biden, so it is also expected in Berlin, even if they are presented in a more conciliatory way.

In the meantime, Lange assumes that there would also be no comprehensive trade agreement between the EU and the US with Biden. Both sides had put the project on hold before Trump was elected four years ago. Meanwhile, the SPD politician demanded that the EU “take a more confident stance” given the conflicting interests of both the US and China.

To fend off extraterritorial sanctions, such as those initiated by the US against companies during the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, the EU must be prepared for the future with a new defense tool starting next year, he announced. The pressure on Berlin to end Nord Stream 2 must be maintained with Biden as well.

Biden does not want to drive a wedge between the EU states

At the same time, we know from Biden that, unlike Trump, he fundamentally supports European integration. The policy of the current US heads of state is aimed at driving a wedge between the EU member states.

Biden is different: the 77-year-old has already made it clear that he does not mind Britain’s departure from the EU. He has also warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland in the ongoing negotiations with the EU on a trade deal.

With a view to German-American relations, Secretary of State Heiko Maas (SPD) had announced that he wanted to start an initiative for a better relationship regardless of the outcome of the election: “We will approach Washington with proposals and a transatlantic ‘New Deal’. proposals shortly after the election. “

Hardly any foreign policy expert expects a Democrat victory to solve all problems. With him, too, the US would “stick to the course of gradually withdrawing from certain areas of interest,” said Maas. “But we have to play on the same team again.”

The Democrat will demand “more money” from Germany, it is expected

Precisely because Biden is a staunch transatlantic and multilateralist looking to strengthen his country’s influence through international cooperation, he could demand more European and German contributions. In terms of both security and economic policy, “the ties between the EU and the US would be stronger than we have been used to in recent decades,” predicts Vice President Johann Wadephul (CDU) of the Union Group President.

Under NATO, the Berlin Democrat will demand “more money, more commitment”. “More money” means higher German defense spending. “More commitment” means an extension of Germany’s military contributions. As Biden is likely to remain cautious about military interventions, especially in the periphery of Europe, there may be more tasks for the EU and Germany.

Biden has declared systemic competition between democracies and autocracies the leitmotif of his foreign policy. He wants to strengthen the cooperation of the democrats and reduce the influence of autocracies. China is likely to be at the center of this dispute. The US course towards Russia is also likely to tighten, are expectations in Berlin.