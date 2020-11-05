IPhone 12 5G helps Qualcomm increase sales

Qualcomm had good financial results for the July-September quarter. Revenue was $ 6.5 billion, an increase of 35% over the previous year. Apple had its part to play with the iPhone 12 to help Qualcomm.

In fact, Apple is using a Qualcomm 5G network chip (Snapdragon X55) in its iPhone 12. Apple orders many copies at once, which helps its partner with its sales. In this regard, Steve Mollenkopf, head of Qualcomm, notes that Apple’s impact on the previous quarter was partial. However, he states that the proportion should be much larger for the current quarter.

As a reminder, Apple initially used Qualcomm modems in its iPhones. Apple then switched from the iPhone 7 to Intel. Apple returned to Qualcomm exclusively this year after a lawsuit was resolved. The two groups have made peace and this is pretty good news for consumers. Tests show Qualcomm’s modems are better than Intel’s.

Apple will use its own modems for iPhones in the future. The group bought Intel’s network chip division for $ 1 billion last year. But it takes time to make homemade chips.