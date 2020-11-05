The Bundestag’s Committee of Inquiry: “Wirecard funded Darknet for militias” – the economy

The Wirecard Bundestag has not yet started properly. The second Thursday meeting also took place without the public. There are still no files, including those of the Chancellor and the Federal Treasury, on the basis of which nine members of the committee may open witness examinations. The committee therefore invited the first witnesses only on 19 November, when the round will also be public. Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who is currently in custody, will be questioned.

Unlike the second alleged main culprit of balance sheet falsification, a volatile member of the board of directors, Jan Marsalek. However, an expert hearing focused on that on Thursday. One of them, businessman Kilian Kleinschmidt, had contact with Marsalek on a project in Libya, which apparently proved to be an execution campaign against refugees, according to SPD MP Jens Zimmermann.

“Payment medium for informants”

Kleinschmidt, who left the project, explained to the committee that Wirecard served as a “financial darknet for militias and services.” Wirecard was used to raise money in difficult areas, a “practical payment medium for informants and informants”.

For Zimmermann, this expands the committee’s spectrum. It now needs to be clarified “what our security authorities knew about the alleged role of Wirecard as a digital agent case”. Kleinschmidt forwarded his findings to the security authorities.

In addition to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Ministry of the Interior should also focus. And also the Chancellor as a secret service coordination point – this is already the subject of an investigation due to the Chancellor’s trip to Beijing in September 2019, during which she used Wirecard’s access to the market in China. Last but not least, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is not in the eyes of the opposition because of Bafin, his subordinate supervisor.

Hearing place shown

The committee is to clarify the failure of the German financial market supervisor and auditors in the Wirecard case. Journalist Dan McCrum, who at the beginning of the Financial Times pointed out irregularities in the Wirecard, should also contribute as a witness. He was an expert on the committee on Thursday. As we now finally know, his largely flawless research, which has been published since 2015, has not only contributed to the fact that society has slipped into the wind.

McCrum is also involuntarily responsible for making trade crime a political drama. Because the 42-year-old man was not questioned by the German financial supervisory authority Bafin because of his critical reports, but was reported – due to market manipulation, as the price of Wirecard shares slipped after his contributions.

Responsibility also for investors

His Thursday appearance on the committee – as an expert, testimony is likely to come later in the year – was linked to the hope that he would be able to prevent the Wirecard case from recurring. Bafin, he said, had never contacted him or his newspaper. Today, he may laugh that he was involved in an investigation that was launched only on the basis of assumptions – among other things, on the basis of material obtained by Wirecard through private detectives.

As a witness, McCrum should help ease the network between Wirecard, the authorities and politics. Last but not least, he also sees the responsibility of the balance sheet controllers, in the case of EY’s Wirecard. And also with investors, many of whom have now turned to the court for damages. They may also have previously asked where all the money came from, on Wirecard, which was actually just a money bubble, McCrum told a news conference.