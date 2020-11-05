Where the US elections are now being decided: hundreds of thousands of votes have not yet been counted in major states – politics

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. There are still many hundreds of thousands of votes left in the outstanding states. Also in the states that are casting a lot of votes and where Joe Biden has caught up with Trump in recent hours: Georgia and Pennsylvania. In both countries, however, German time is not expected until the early morning hours. In general, the following applies at the moment: Since votes by post are still counted, Biden in particular can still receive votes. Will that be enough? Nobody knows at this point. Here is an overview of how things are doing in the respective states.

Arizona – 11 voters – Biden leads, 450,000 votes open

Fox News and the AP news agency slammed the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, but more than 10 percent of the votes must be counted – the news channel “CNN” speaks of 450,000 unspoken votes. Joe Biden currently has a more than two percent lead, which equates to about 70,000 votes.

When to Expect New Results: Officials in the Maricopa district, which includes the city of Phoenix, are expecting new results from 3:00 a.m. German time on Friday.

Georgia – 16 voters – Trump’s lead is melting, 50,000 votes have yet to be counted

More than 95 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. Trump is leading here with a razor-thin lead of 18,000 votes. However, the New York Times still sees opportunities for Biden as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted. Republicans in the state have announced several lawsuits to invalidate the votes, according to the US newspaper. If there is a difference of 0.5 percent of the votes, a new counting of the ballot papers can be requested.

When to Expect New Results: On Thursday afternoon (CET), an election official commented on the situation in Atlanta, Georgia. Accordingly, there are only about 61,000 votes left in Georgia. Due to technical characteristics in individual provinces, counting continues until evening (local time). So no news is expected in Georgia until early Friday morning (CET).

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with 1.4 percent just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote, which equates to roughly 80,000 votes. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

When new results can be expected: Postal votes postmarked by the post before election day are valid until November 12. The final result would therefore be a long time in coming. Yet more than 95 percent of the votes have already been counted.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden’s lead melts

Here, more than 85 percent of the vote is counted and Trump is catching up. Biden only leads by an extremely narrow margin of less than 8,000 votes. There are counties here where both candidates are strong.

When New Results Can Be Expected: New election results should be available in Nevada by the end of Thursday afternoon, German time. According to authorities, absentee votes would remain and continue to be counted, some of which won’t be counted until next week.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Because the votes are counted by mail. the lead melts to just under 160,000 votes. Observers predict a very exciting race.

When to expect new results: Further results are expected around 6:00 pm German time. The state has not yet been definitively counted. An election result is still a long time coming, because postal votes (in total there were about 2.5 million) are counted after all others in Pennsylvania. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on the “CNN” news channel. “We can only count what we already have,” says Schmidt. According to “CNN” there are still about 700,000 ballots open.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes.

Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law. By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News. CNN