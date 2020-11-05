GeForce Now Coming Soon On iOS From Safari (With Fortnite)

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is gearing up for its arrival on iOS with the availability of Safari. The service thus bypasses the current restrictions of the App Store for cloud games. According to the BBC, availability should be made before the holiday season.

GeForce Now is already available for Android, Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. You can stream your own games on different platforms. The interest is to find them everywhere, simply through an internet connection.

Among the games that can be accessed through GeForce Now is Fortnite. So it is possible again to play Fortnite on iOS as soon as GeForce Now is available from Safari. It can make you smile to know that Apple pulled the game out of the App Store from Epic Games a few months ago. This is explained by Epic Games who added their own payment method, thereby circumventing the rules of the App Store.

By going through Safari, Nvidia is not subject to any particular App Store rule. There is no way the group will be the only one in this niche. Amazon Luna will also be available on Safari. The same applies to Microsoft’s xCloud from 2021. Google has nothing to say about Stadia yet.