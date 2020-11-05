Cédric O believes “French psychosis doesn’t make sense on Amazon”

State Secretary for Digital, Cédric O, said on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, during a question-and-answer session in the Senate, that the French psychosis of selling on Amazon is not the “root of the problem”. He hides behind the boos and praises the announcement by the Minister for Economy, Finance and Recreation, Bruno Le Maire, who will send an envelope of 100 million euros to accelerate the digitization of small businesses in France.

Digitize small businesses

“The essence of what we have to work on and on which we are working with local authorities is the digitization of small businesses. There are only 30% of digitized small businesses compared to 72% in Germany, that is the root of the problem. If we cannot double the number of digitized TPEs, they will have difficulties in the future, ”confirms Cédric O.

In the same category

TikTok and Shopify are teaming up to drive e-commerce

Socialist Senator Laurence Harribey denounces the term “essential business” and joins the grumbling of Environment Senator Daniel Salmon, who is alarmed about the high price that small businesses have to pay, which have seen a dramatic situation since the second imprisonment was announced on October 30th. The senators called on the minister to explain the “lack of logical and fair decisions” on “non-essential” businesses and the “preference for big names and online commerce”.

E-commerce: only 10% of trade in France

Cédric O responded under the mockery that e-commerce “accounts for 10% of the trade in France and Amazon accounts for 20% of e-commerce. Furthermore, he defends himself by claiming “there is no European country where Amazon is lower than France” and adds that “if the French increase their e-commerce purchases to 60%” comes into the picture Bags of French Entrepreneurs ”. In addition, Amazon recently launched its shop for French products. A complicated paradox for government as well as consumers.

The minister justified the closure of “non-essential” businesses: “If you call for the reopening of small businesses, it automatically means that the restriction corresponds to the closure of only bars and restaurants.” Ecologist Daniel Salmon is alarmed by the paradox of closing small businesses Company in France and the establishment of Amazon warehouses across France. In his opinion, this vision of trade is involved in the “devitalization of our businesses and the emphasis on our agricultural land and has a catastrophic carbon footprint,” he protests.