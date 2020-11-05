MagSafe battery: A brilliant external battery concept for the iPhone 12

You had to think about it. The designer Parker Ortolani developed the concept of an external battery that can be placed directly in the MagSafe area of ​​the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. No charging case is required here, just a mini battery that can be connected to the iPhone at any time and, above all, without a cable. Another advantage is that this battery can be charged by induction using Apple’s MagSafe charger. The idea is good on paper, but as our colleague iGen points out, stacking two induction coils (one to charge the iPhone and one to charge the accessories) probably wouldn’t allow an external battery to get as thin as the concept. Despite everything, the idea remains attractive and we wouldn’t be too surprised if it were implemented soon …

