Environmental protection: the benefit of the virus – politics

Breathing space for nature! What ecological research has yielded since the spring of the corona crisis sounded reassuring. After all, fewer planes are flying through the air, there is less tourism, less pollution, the oceans are less overfished and stocks are recovering. Although people all over the world face exceptional circumstances, the ecosphere enjoys the involuntarily created shelter, a kind of temporary Safe Space for Nature.

That is of course not quite the case. Satellite images from the Brazilian research institute INPE showed more than 17,000 fires in the Amazon in October 2020 alone, 120 percent more than in October of the previous year. Illegal slash and burn is destroying one square mile of tropical forest after another, though President Jair Bolsonaro has since banned flaring by decree.

At the same time, however, Trump-style, he severely cut funds from environmental authorities, indirectly encouraging the looting of the rainforest, much to the horror of environmental movements and locals.

Destructive slash and burn

It has been 30 years since a protected area for rubber collectors, the “Reserva Extrativista Chico Mendes”, was established in Brazil. It bears the name of the legendary trade unionist who knew everyone who was active against the devastating practice of slash and burn, livestock and feed plantations. And everyone had feared for their life. Justly. In December 1988, Mendes was shot dead outside the door by a large landowner. It’s a good time to think about him.

At the same time, now is a good time to commemorate the writer and environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa, whom the “Society for Threatened Peoples” is now calling for. Saro-Wiwa had started an initiative in Nigeria for the Ogoni and other population groups in the Niger Delta, whose livelihoods are being destroyed by the relentless oil production of large corporations.

“Do not drink, fish or swim here”, warn signs on the water. Saro-Wiwa had accused companies like Shell of transforming the area into a polluted lunar landscape – and not passing on the millions of profits to the population.

Fee in millions

The success of Saro-Wiwa’s campaigns upset dictator Sani Abacha so much that he hanged the writer and eight of his colleagues on November 10, 1995. The men are said to have flown to the execution in a private plane from Shell, which the company denied that paid $ 15.5 million in compensation to the next of kin in 2009. Leaks from drilling platforms and oil pumps still occur almost every day.

An interactive map of the Niger Delta from Amnesty International shows how the number of oil spills there has increased year after year. The water is polluted with oil, since then about 30,000 people have given up fishing, and the soil and air are also polluted. The United Nations has unsuccessfully documented the damage. Environmental organizations accuse corruption and abuse of power, as they did during Saro-Wiwa’s lifetime.

The idea that “after Corona” all activity and activity will continue as before is doubly irresponsible. First, there’s a tremendous amount of dysfunctional and stupid going on during Corona. Second, after Corona, it will all be about identifying the harms and benefits of resource management, also for the benefit of future generations.