2016 and 2020 US Elections: Conspiracy Ideologies, Trump – and a Little Hope – Politics

Anyone halfway through politics probably remembers when they heard about Donald Trump’s election victory four years ago. And this year’s election, the results of which are still open Thursday afternoon, must be remembered by many people. Our author Georg Ismar associates two very different evenings with the US election – but they still have a connection.

November 3, 2020, Washington: Melanie Petrowski drinks the second champagne around 10 p.m. On the monitors in the bar on Lafayette Square in Washington the first results of the presidential election in Florida come in, the state turns red. “The mainstream media is falling short again,” says the New Zealand lady mischievously, sipping her glass.

She is not interested in small counties, but says without a doubt, “We will win.” Then she tells of prophetic inspiration that God is on her side. She bet about $ 20,000 on Donald Trump and made the special trip from New Zealand to attend some religious Bible events before the election. She calls Trump “our” wrecking ball, the wrecking ball, against all the lies and conspiracies in the world.

Melanie Petrowski, 44, is a great example of where the world is after four years of Donald Trump – and how it’s getting impossible to get through with facts. She doesn’t understand that Joe Biden was allowed to run at all and tells the story of “Biden 5”, a report by the right wing platform Breitbart about “one of America’s most corrupt families”.

Petrowski Swar for three years in the military, with the Royal Air Force of New Zealand, has made a lot of money in the financial sector, has traveled the world, intelligent i.e. the opposite of people who fear their jobs in the coal industry and there frustrated with his Forgotten Establishment and Environmental Regulations of Barack Obama first voted for Trump in 2016. But she is trapped in her carefully isolated world of thought and information.

This also includes evangelical YouTube channels, she also has one on hand in German, it’s called “Love letters from Jesus”. She strongly believes in QAnon’s ‘ideology’, according to which a Satanist elite kidnaps and murders children to turn their blood into rejuvenating medicine.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Trump is seen by supporters of this misconception as a champion against this democratically-dominated elite and a “deep state.” Biden is also aware of a different migration policy: “They want the borders to be opened so that more children can enter the country without documents to get their blood.” And the coronovirus is a biochemical attack from China, Barack Obama and Bill Gates. Ford Knox is empty too, the Obamas transported the gold.

Trump, on the other hand, is a shining light to her who donates all of her salary to soldiers and veterans. Given the president’s troubled relationship with the military and his distance from the Bible, which can hardly be hidden, it is amazing how Trump is seen in this scene as a religious savior. His action against all trends on election night reinforces this reputation.

Incidentally, a prophet not only assured her of Trump’s election victory, but also felt something else very strongly: “Hillary Clinton will go to jail next year,” says Petrowski. You have a clear signal from God.

It’s also part of Donald Trump’s balance sheet that alternative facts and nonsense are spreading unrestrained, and they’ve long spilled over to Europe. It looked different four years ago.

November 3, 2016, Amazon Rainforest: On that election night four years ago, climate scientists from all over the world lay in their hammocks far from any civilization in the Amazon rainforest. Here is the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory, or Atto for short, the world’s tallest climate measuring tower to date, 325 meters high and higher than the Eiffel Tower.

With its data, the steel giant must help humanity to take the right measures in the fight against climate change. Aircraft used to be chartered for air measurements. The Atto tower, which towers above the green “roof” of the rainforest, allows data to be collected at various heights on tens of millions of units of measurement.

Particle research is important for understanding glacial melt in the Andes, for example, but the measuring instruments here can even register forest fires in the Sahara. As early as 2016, deforestation of the Amazon rainforests is on the rise again, and under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump fan and another opponent of the Paris Agreement, the situation has gotten out of hand today.

[Mit Twenty/Twenty, unserem Newsletter zur US-Wahl, informieren unsere USA-Experten Sie über die Folgen der Wahl. Bis 8.11. noch täglich, dann im immer donnerstags. Hier können Sie sich kostenlos anmelden.]

It’s a joint German-Brazilian project, and meteorologists and chemists from two Max Planck Institutes (MPI) are increasingly stunned that election night in 2016. One of the participants is now back in Brazil and writes an e-mail on the occasion of the anniversary, in memory of the election night at the time.

Evenings like that when you feel that something is falling over here and things are going differently than expected, you don’t forget, and the gap between the world of Melanie Petrowski and that of the scientists gathering facts, be it climate change or the corona virus difficult to be bigger.

But the election results also spurred the Atto crew on. In addition to all the debates about truth and ‘alternative facts’ in the field of climate change and global warming, you have a globally unique fact-finding resource by your side to deal with. “The extent to which politicians ultimately listen and what decisions they make is another matter. That tide has not turned for the better in the four years between these two election evenings.