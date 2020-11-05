A replica of Among Us found in top game downloads on the App Store

In China, a replica of the flagship game from the end of the year, Among Us is one of the top downloads on the App Store, ahead of the giant Tencent’s productions.

Between us, but in the Middle Ages

Among Us was developed by the US publisher InnerSloth and published in 2018. This year, Among Us has grown in popularity significantly as the video game industry exploded following measures taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The game, which can be played on mobile and PC, is a huge hit later this year and even allowed Twitch to break a record when US MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played a live game on the platform .

In China, Among Us ranks 10th in game downloads from the App Store. In fact, it is only available in English, Spanish, Russian, Korean, and Portuguese, with the language being a major obstacle for the Chinese who prefer accessible titles in their own language. For this reason in particular, Werewolf Among Us, developed by a little-known Chinese studio called Shenzhen Youliang Technology, is in pole position in the ranking of free spins in the App Store in China.

It launched on October 28, 2020, and it already surpasses Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper’s Elite, the games from Tencent, the video game giant in China. Although it is very similar to the original from Among Us, the action takes place in the Middle Ages and not in a spaceship.

Game imitations are common in China

Imitations of popular games are in abundance in China, where Western titles are often released very late or simply not available. While regulations prevent publishers from reusing characters and a work’s story, the gameplay isn’t copyrighted. Additionally, Honor of Kings is heavily inspired by League of Legends. Space Kill, the game currently ranked 11th among the most popular games on the Chinese App Store, is also an imitation among us, according to the South China Morning Post.

As a reminder, games are incredibly popular in China and will generate $ 40.85 billion in the country in 2020 alone. China leads the world in this area too, well ahead of the USA, which takes second place.