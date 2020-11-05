Ardern appoints several cabinets: New Zealand’s Secretary of State is a Maori policy

Nanaia Mahuta has overcome several barriers at the same time. The 50-year-old New Zealander is not only the Pacific State’s first female secretary of state, she’s also the first native to take office. Indigenous politicians have already played an important role in the New Zealand government, but Mahuta’s appointment has gone around the world – also because she is the prime minister to wear a “Moko Kauae” – a traditional Maori face tattoo.

Mahuta, who has been in politics for over 20 years, decided to take it four years ago, calling it “a symbol of who I am, my identity and where I belong” in an interview with Australian broadcaster SBS.

In 2016, she told North American medium VICE that she wanted to commemorate the anniversary of her father’s death and that the design included the cutting patterns of her tribe Ngati Maniapoto.

She also wanted to use it to inspire her daughter.

“It’s a cultural marker”

“As a young Maori woman, my daughter needs to know that everything is within reach,” she said at the time. “You just have to reach forward and grab him.”

When she first entered parliament in a moko, it was “emotional.” “Other Maori women were very proud,” she said. “People see you differently,” she explained.

“It’s a cultural feature, and it clearly says that when I sit at the table, I represent a certain way of thinking.”

Precisely because the moko is of great cultural importance, many people in New Zealand were irritated by the fact that several international media outlined the facial tattoo in the headline of the cabinet presentation earlier this week, describing the new Secretary of State as a “tattooed woman. “.

It gives the world a new perspective

Maori Council chairman Matthew Tukaki said in an interview with New Zealand medium Newshub that it was “a shame” that Mahuta had come across such headlines. Basically the point is that here is a Maori woman who is bringing “a new perspective in the world of international affairs”.

Nanaia Mahuta herself said in a press conference that she saw her appointment as a “privilege”. It follows a series of “firsts for women” in New Zealand.

After all, the country was also the first country in the world to give women the right to vote and has always followed a progressive approach.

A graduate of the University of Auckland with a degree in Social Anthropology, Mahuta has had a long political career. She has been involved in the development of local government and the Maori, among other things. ‘

For example, she worked on the introduction of Maori language courses in all primary schools in New Zealand by 2025.

Grant Robertson becomes Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand.Photo: Image

New Zealand’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who celebrated a historic election victory with her Labor party in October, described her party member as someone who “quickly builds fantastic relationships” – which is “one of the most important tasks” of a minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mahuta, like the whole new cabinet, will be sworn in on Friday. Ardern said her team of 20 is an “incredibly diverse” group.

Eight women, various indigenous peoples and representatives of the LGBTQ community are in the cabinet. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, for example, openly acknowledges his homosexuality.

The cabinet also corresponds with the composition of the entire parliament, in which almost 50 percent of the members are women, about ten percent come from the LGBTQ community and 16 with a Maori background.