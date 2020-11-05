What Would a Republican Senate Do to Biden ?: The Shackles of Office – Politics

Should Joe Biden actually win the election and be elected the 46th president of the United States, he has pledged to unite the country. But if the Republicans can defend a majority in the Senate, he may have to rule with a divided Congress.

The divisions of the country are reflected in Congress – not an easy task for President Biden, even though he has built a reputation as a bridge builder for decades in his time as Senator and Vice President. The Americans were apparently willing to give the Democrat a chance after four chaotic Trump years. But they wanted to make sure that the policy change wasn’t too radical.

What are the chances of Republicans retaining a majority in the Senate?

The Democrats had hoped to take a majority of the Republicans there. So far that is 53 of the 100 seats. Each state sends two senators to serve for six years. 35 seats were available in this year’s election.

As things stand, it doesn’t look like the Democrats can crack this majority. However, the decision is still pending in four states. One of them, the one in Georgia, will not be taken to a by-election until January. After all, the democrats remain the majority in the House of Representatives. This is important for tax and fiscal policy. However, both chambers are involved in the legislative process.

What could the senate be blocking?

President Biden would have to rely on the consent of the Senate to enforce decisions in important policy areas such as health and climate policy or an economic stimulus package in view of the corona crisis. Before the election, both sides could not agree on the urgently needed Corona aid, which would now be the top priority – and would require Biden’s ‘deal maker’ skills from the start.

Democrats’ ambitious plans in the areas of migration, health, environmental and economic policies may struggle. Only compromises stand a chance. “The Republicans in the Senate will have a very strong steering function,” said Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso of the “New York Times.”

No legislative proposal can be implemented without the support of the Conservatives. The politicians in Washington then have a choice: they can finally work together again across party lines. Or they continue with the blockade policy that Congress has been paralyzing for years. That will be crucial to the question of how successful a Biden presidency can be.

How does that affect personnel issues?

When it comes to fulfilling important positions, the Senate is in control – and can therefore always get in the way of a president. It starts with the composition of the cabinet. As the news website “Axios” reported, the old and likely new majority leader Mitch McConnell is already planning to prevent a president from appointing Biden politically left-wing ministers.

Joe Biden with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

With moderate candidates like Biden’s foreign affairs adviser Tony Blinken, acting for the State Department (or as a national security adviser), a Republican Senate would offer to cooperate.

The senate must also approve the nomination of federal judges, including that of the Supreme Court. Plans by the Democrats to change the composition of the Supreme Court, that is, to expand it, require a majority of senators.

It’s hard to imagine Biden would get this with the help of the Republicans: The Conservatives have a six-to-three majority in court since Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination as the successor to liberal judge icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg – they want do not endanger them.

What does this mean for the strong left wing of the Democratic Party?

The party’s hopes that, for example, Senators Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) or Bernie Sanders (Vermont) will withdraw from Biden’s cabinet could be disappointed. That, in turn, doesn’t have to be bad news for Biden: If, for example, Sanders becomes Labor Secretary and Warren becomes Secretary of the Treasury, their home state’s Republican governors would decide who should fill the Senate – the Democrats could lose two more senators.

It will be exciting to see how the progressives who postponed their criticism of moderate presidential candidate Biden during the election campaign would react.

Could Biden, as announced, be able to rejoin the Paris climate agreement?

Wednesday night at midnight the time had come: the US, the world’s largest economic power and second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, finally withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement. It is almost symbolic that this happened at the same time as the US presidential election, known as the fateful election. Because Democratic candidate Biden had promised to reverse this move in his first 100 days as president. That’s what the world hopes for.

Joe Biden

This announced return of the United States to the climate accord would only be indirectly affected by a divided Congress. Because under Barack Obama the Senate had not approved US entry, Biden was at least able to restore the pre-Trump state without the Senate.

Other important foreign policy decisions, such as membership of the World Health Organization (WHO), which ended Trump in the middle of the pandemic, or the adoption of disarmament treaties, he could make this way – by refraining from ratification in the Senate.

Only the other participating states should agree to this. But that can be assumed. This is important for New Start, the last remaining nuclear disarmament agreement between the US-Russia nuclear powers. As things stand, the contract will expire on February 5, 2021.

What other options would Biden have for ruling despite the Senate blockade?

The power of an American president is enormous and goes far beyond that of other Western leaders of government. The president is both head of state and government and commander in chief of the armed forces.

He largely has a free hand in foreign policy. He can order military operations and impose (or cancel) punitive charges. Biden could also intervene, at least temporarily, through executive orders in policy areas that would otherwise fall under the legislative function of Parliament. Even if he eventually needs Congress for measures that cost money or change laws.

Over the past four years, Donald Trump has often ruled through ordinances, including to undo the decisions of his unloved predecessor. And Obama himself, as president, had already used this tool in his second term with a view to a divided Congress. As of 2014, he also faced a Republican Senate, headed by majority leader McConnell.

Biden could also quickly reverse the rules of his predecessor Trump. However, given his decades of experience in the Senate, the Democrat will first try to make more cross-party cooperation possible again.

Time and again, he wanted to differentiate himself in internal party primaries from competitors who had less hope that the Republicans would become wise again after Trump was voted out.