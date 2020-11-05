Wireless chargers won’t work with iPhone 12

There is such a thing as a problem between some wireless chargers and the iPhone 12. Some users say that the phone just won’t charge while it is placed on the charger.

iPhone 12, here on a MagSafe charger

Users are complaining about this problem on the Reddit and MacRumors forums. There is an incompatibility between the current wireless charger and the iPhone 12. Some customers are already equipped because Apple has been offering wireless charging with the iPhone X and iPhone 8 since 2017. Everything went normally iPhone XS and iPhone 11. But the iPhone 12 doesn’t want to know anything.

Some wireless chargers incompatible with iPhone 12 are listed:

Zens Liberty Wireless Charger NOMAD Base Station Pro Choetech J-T511-S-WH Mophie Charging Stream Pad + Nomad Base Station Stand Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand Seneo WaveStand 014 QI Wireless Charger (PA190A)

As it turned out, Nomad’s Base Station Pro wireless charger wasn’t compatible with the iPhone 12 either. However, Nomad released an update this week to address the issue. Most of the other chargers cannot be updated.

What’s the problem with the iPhone 12? At the moment there is no exact answer. It is possible that the phone’s magnets act like an accidental block.