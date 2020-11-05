Uber and Lyft break the law in California

The referendum on Proposition 22 was passed in California in early November 2020 with 58% of the vote. In the turmoil of the American election, this compromise reached by Uber and Lyft allows them to find calm after the legal storm in May 2020 they were slaughtered. A new law, AB5, then brought with it the status of independent drivers, a whole range of rights and benefits available to them under labor law: minimum wage, sick leave, unemployment, overtime payments … and car reservation companies were particularly targeted by this legislation .

On October 22nd, after a nameless fight, the California Court of Appeals formalized this: Uber and Lyft companies should now consider their drivers under this status, which then also includes social protection. After a few weeks of reflection, it is impossible for the two giants of technology and transport to meet these criteria without damaging their model economically. As a way out, this referendum was launched under the name “Proposition 22”. This would guarantee both flexible working hours and certain advantages for the self-employed such as the minimum wage. However, this concession is based on the “time it takes a driver to fill out a travel or delivery request”, not the waiting time for the end of a concert.

Proposition 22 now clearly exempts the two companies from complying with one of the California state (AB5) laws that require them to classify their employees as employees. However, critics of the referendum (because it existed despite the efforts and budget of Uber and Lyft) say these benefits fall short of the comprehensive protections that come with employment in California, as the AB5 law reminds us. Century Digital spoke to Prop 22 supporters and its critics to try and spot the stakes a little.

An astronomical budget for a considerable investment

Companies have spent a historic $ 200 million to convince drivers that voting “yes” was the best solution. This is the most expensive electoral measure in California history, according to Ballotpedia, and underscores the importance of its transition to the future of businesses. With all that money, Uber and Lyft were able to afford billboards, digital ads, printed flyers, and radio spots. They also deployed dozens of lobbyists and sent emails to voters. The two giants sponsored university research and were ready to do whatever it takes to maintain common sense and the correctness of the compromise proposed by the referendum. At the same time, Uber and Lyft executives were running a colorful media tour full of blackmail and shocking statements. And of course, all of this could have influenced the outcome.

It must be said that according to Uber and Lyft, a lot was at stake. If the “Prop 22” was not passed, the giants had had consequences for the population and aroused public interest. Fewer trips for consumers, lower incomes for drivers, and an increase in driving accidents with disabilities as they are forced to classify California drivers as employees rather than contractors. Mothers against drunk driving even submitted an amicus letter supporting Uber and Lyft’s position on the case.

Because of these arguments from Uber, we met a driver in the referendum who defended the “no” and replied to his company’s claims: “You really mean that the drivers stayed drunk on the road for lack of drivers? How about Uber, the 18-year-old who just got his driver’s license and drives his father’s car on the weekend to get money and beer? only as a creator of accidents? Caring for drunk people is not in the public interest. It is collateral damage for us drivers. I have the option to take a passenger who has been drinking. I refused to pick up much. They are often naughty, disgusting, disrespectful, aggressive, etc. How could you possibly want to transport a stranger who has vomited in your car and is not cleaning, all for less than the minimum wage? “.

Unprecedented use of technology for Uber and Lyft

In this Proposition 22 campaign, giants Uber and Lyft used tremendous technology to convince their drivers to vote for Proposition 22. In the past few weeks, companies have started using the applications they are using. from drivers to work to get their message across. This enabled them to double the number of announcements and even threats, as they explicitly declared longer waiting times and higher prices if Prop 22 failed. They did not deprive themselves of arguing that drivers could lose their jobs because, for economic reasons, platforms cannot hire as many employees as they are self-employed.

“Uber and Lyft’s use of their apps to convey a political message may be legal, but it still seems inappropriate,” said Erica Smiley, executive director of Jobs with Justice, a nonprofit against Proposition 22. Indeed, VTC drivers recently sued Uber and accused the company of harassing and pressuring them to support Prop 22 through the app. They said they received messages like “The Prop 22 is progress” while being forced to click “OK” before they could move forward and accept their next race. A mass messaging system that may have affected the opinion of drivers due to outside suggestions. A judge has since dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds that the result of Proposition 22 would make them “in dispute”.

On the NO side of Proposal 22, we saw a rather disadvantaged campaign that was poorly funded and had poor publicity. The actions mainly focused on social networks, which sparked heated debates about the groups of California drivers. Before voting with Siècle Digital, an activist who wanted to remain anonymous said: “Proposal 22 is accepted, we all know. The law is changed according to the interests of those who have the money. The referendum is only in Uber’s best interests or they wouldn’t be putting all of the money into it. “

Freedom or social rights? A point of contention among drivers

Far from being a caricature, it is not certain that we can say that “the drivers were manipulated in their referendum vote”. Among these workers we find different situations, very different lives and equally different ideas. Some of them are particularly interested in their “independence”, even if it means sacrificing rights and social benefits. “I voted yes for proposal 22 because I did not want to be an employee subject to working hours and the minimum wage. I also didn’t want to be hired because I didn’t want to be forced into union formation. I wanted to remain independent and be able to do what I want, when I want, as little as I want. It’s that simple. Don’t think I’ve swallowed salads. I don’t listen to Uber or Lyft. I am not loyal to them. For me, driving is just a “gig” [petit boulot, ndlr] how it was designed and structured. Just a little extra income. It was never and never should be a job. As for insurance, I’ve got what it takes to drive, that’s enough for me, ”says Jeffrey Grant, a driver who drives for both Uber and Lyft in California.

FYI, in the United States (although this varies from state to state and California is slightly better off overall), income taxes for an employee are around 7.65% wages and 15.55% employers’ fees. They mainly finance the unemployment insurance system and the disability system (occupational disease / accidents at work). Just over 1% is also earmarked for Medicare funding, and large corporations are also required to fund private insurance for their employees. High costs for the worker and for companies leading Uber to prefer self-employed.

Conversely, proponents of the NO to Proposition 22 defend their labor rights and complain about Uber’s practices, which exert pressure and control over his employees. They are often long-time drivers who have seen their job benefits deteriorate over the years. “When I started doing Uber many years ago the payment system was great and the ex-drivers have already complained. I didn’t know why because my job was “flexible” and I made a lot of money. Suddenly my contract changed; minimal changes so I didn’t care. Later it changed again, always minimal changes … and so on. At the 5th and 6th switch, I realized that I had to work 5 days to earn the same amount that I had earned in 3 days. Uber’s flexibility is an illusion, ”Adan Nolasco, a California-based Uber driver, told Century Digital.

Shortly thereafter, he added, “People do Uber because they can’t find a job here. We have the worst public system. It is practically nonexistent. That’s why Uber was so successful here. Everyone drives. Then there’s this automotive culture, this pride in the car. Uber promises “flexible work” and high pay, but neither is true or only partially. While people can work and quit whenever they want, they still have to work 12-14 hours to earn a decent income at home. “

The division of drivers is due to structural weaknesses in the American system rather than very different ways of living and thinking about the driver’s job. The desire for independence and the individualism connected with it have the same roots as the demand for social rights and consideration: dissatisfaction with the current system.

Yes defenders have often cited their reluctance to pay social security contributions for benefits that are less important than what they could give themselves if they worked hard and freelance. When asked by Siècle Digital, Marck Reylu, a Lyft app driver, said, “If you have a benefits job, whether you like it or not, it’s all on your file. How often are you unemployed, disabled, sick, etc. This has a long-term effect on the search for other jobs, as the employer checks all of this. Not to mention, I’ve made more income from Lyft than my benefits would bring. “And in this case it was real life. “When I got sick and had to quit my job, these apps (Uber and Lyft) came as a relief. They enabled me to activate the app when my health was fine during the day. I drove for a couple of hours and made money. When they operated on me, I had to spend a month recovering, and the income I had previously made with Lyft enabled me to do so without worrying about rent, car, hospital expenses, etc. “

On closer inspection, the 58% who voted YES in the referendum and the 42% who voted NO feel they share: dissatisfaction with the American system, insecurity and fear. of the unforeseen. The labor market is indeed extremely flexible with regard to layoffs. The pension system is largely based on funded retirement and pension funds. Insurance is expensive. Everyone tries to fix this in their own way: militant for the status of an employee and more social rights as an optimist or defending the status of independence and flexibility as resigned. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft actually won their fight.