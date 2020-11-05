Sci-Tech
watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 are available in the final version
In addition to iOS 14.2 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 for iPad, Apple offers watchOS 7.1. The final version of the update will arrive a few days after the release candidate.
watchOS 7.1 on the Apple Watch
The new features of watchOS 7.1 according to Apple:
Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone level is likely to affect your hearing
Adds support for the EKG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Korea and Russia
Added support for irregular heartbeat notifications in Korea and Russia
Fixes an issue that prevented some users from using the Apple Watch to unlock their Mac
Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch Series 6 screen would darken when the wearer raised their wrist
To download watchOS 7.1, open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone connected to the watch. Go to the “My Watch” section, then to “General”> “Software Update”.
tvOS 14.2 on Apple TV
On Apple TV, Apple is offering the final version of tvOS 14.2. We don’t know what’s new because Apple isn’t listing. The betas showed nothing special.
To upgrade to tvOS 14.2, go to Settings> System> Software Updates. Then just select “Update Software”. Otherwise, the update will be installed automatically in a few days.