watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 are available in the final version

In addition to iOS 14.2 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 for iPad, Apple offers watchOS 7.1. The final version of the update will arrive a few days after the release candidate.

watchOS 7.1 on the Apple Watch

The new features of watchOS 7.1 according to Apple:

Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone level is likely to affect your hearing

Adds support for the EKG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Korea and Russia

Added support for irregular heartbeat notifications in Korea and Russia

Fixes an issue that prevented some users from using the Apple Watch to unlock their Mac

Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch Series 6 screen would darken when the wearer raised their wrist

To download watchOS 7.1, open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone connected to the watch. Go to the “My Watch” section, then to “General”> “Software Update”.

tvOS 14.2 on Apple TV

On Apple TV, Apple is offering the final version of tvOS 14.2. We don’t know what’s new because Apple isn’t listing. The betas showed nothing special.

To upgrade to tvOS 14.2, go to Settings> System> Software Updates. Then just select “Update Software”. Otherwise, the update will be installed automatically in a few days.