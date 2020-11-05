Where US elections will now be decided: Biden extends leadership in Nevada – politics

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. There are still many hundreds of thousands of votes left in the outstanding states. Also in the states that are casting a lot of votes and where Joe Biden has caught up with Trump in recent hours: Georgia and Pennsylvania. In both countries, however, German time is not expected until the early morning hours. In general, the following applies at the moment: Since votes by post are still counted, Biden in particular can still receive votes. Will that be enough? Nobody knows at this point. Here is an overview of how things are doing in the respective states.

Arizona – 11 voters – Biden leads, 450,000 votes open

Fox News and the AP news agency slammed the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, but more than 10 percent of the votes must be counted – the news channel “CNN” speaks of 450,000 unspoken votes. Joe Biden currently has a more than two percent lead, which equates to about 70,000 votes.

When to Expect New Results: Officials in the Maricopa district, which includes the city of Phoenix, are expecting new results from 3:00 a.m. German time on Friday.

Georgia – 16 voters – Trump’s lead is melting, 50,000 votes have yet to be counted

More than 95 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. Trump is leading here with a razor-thin lead of 13,000 votes. However, the New York Times still sees opportunities for Biden as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted. Republicans in the state have announced several lawsuits to invalidate the votes, according to the US newspaper. If there is a difference of 0.5 percent of the votes, a new counting of the ballot papers can be requested.

When to Expect New Results: On Thursday afternoon (CET), election official Gabriel Sterling commented on the situation in Atlanta, Georgia. Accordingly, only about 50,000 votes are counted in Georgia. Due to technicalities in individual counties, the count is likely to continue until evening (local time). So no news is expected in Georgia until early Friday morning (CET).

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with 1.4 percent just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote, which equates to roughly 80,000 votes. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

When new results can be expected: Postal votes postmarked by the post before election day are valid until November 12. The final result would therefore be a long time in coming. Nevertheless, more than 95 percent of the votes have already been counted – about 157,000 are still open.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden’s lead melts

Here, more than 87 percent of the votes are counted. Recently, Biden was able to expand his narrow lead somewhat – from about 8,000 to about 11,000 votes. Much of the outstanding votes are still pending from Democratic Clark County – which includes Las Vegas.

When to expect new results: The results of approximately 50,000 extra votes will be announced on Friday evening at around 6:00 PM German time. What remains and has to be counted are postal votes dated Nov. 3 and some will not arrive until the next week for counting. These votes are counted until November 12.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Because the votes are counted by mail. the lead melts to almost 114,000 votes. Observers predict a very exciting race.

When to expect new results: Further results are expected around 6:00 pm German time. The state has not yet been definitively counted. An election result is still a long time coming, because postal votes (in total there were about 2.5 million) are counted after all others in Pennsylvania. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on the “CNN” news channel. “We can only count what we already have,” says Schmidt.

According to “CNN” there are about 550,000 ballots left. According to calculations by the American news channel, Biden would have to win 61-63 percent of those votes to be the winner from Pennsylvania. Trump should win 37-39 percent of the ballots not yet counted.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes.

Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law. By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News. CNN