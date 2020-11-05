macOS 11.0.1: The release candidate is available

And another update tonight! But for once, it’s not about the general public, but about developers. This is the release candidate for macOS 11.0.1.

The release candidate corresponds to the final version that will be distributed to developers. Public testers can also have it shortly. Apple used to use the term Golden Master (GM), but this has not been relevant for a few days. iOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 also had Release Candidate status and not Golden Master status last week.

The aim is to test this release candidate of macOS 11.0.1. If all is well, Apple will release this version to the public shortly. However, if the testers find a last-minute bug, Apple will fix it. The release candidate and the final version are therefore not exactly identical in this scenario.

If your Mac is configured to receive macOS betas, open System Preferences and click Software Update. You can download the macOS 11.0.1 Release Candidate.

In any case, this version of macOS 11.0.1 can come as a surprise. In fact, macOS Big Sur (11.0) is still not available! We imagine Apple will offer it on November 10th after its keynote speech. Note, however, that the first update is already ready.