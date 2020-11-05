US election news blog: Trump fails with Michigan counting lawsuit – politics

Evangelical pastor prays for Trump: “I hear the sound of victory”

While US states are still being counted, recordings of evangelical pastor Paula White-Cain, who is close to Trump, provide a lot of entertainment in social networks. In a sermon, she urges Trump to win the presidential election. White-Cain ecstatically repeats some passages over and over, for example, “I hear the sound of victory” or “The Lord says it’s done”.

White is a Trump confidant. The ultra-conservative pastor delivered a speech at his inauguration in January 2017. Evangelical Christians are an important constituency for Trump. The video, which has been shared many times, features a short clip from a two-and-a-half-hour service by the Church of Destiny in Apopka, Florida. In it, White-Cain talks about election fraud, miscalculations and people who tried to hijack the election. “We unleash the Lord’s power and authority against every demon faced with this choice,” she preaches. Trump had repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the election. The service took place on Wednesday evening (local time).

A man walking back and forth onstage with a towel behind White-Cain also creates amazement – and entertainment – on social media. It is White-Cain’s son, Bradley Knight, who preached to her. (dpa)