ByteDance launches a platform for health services

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, combines their health apps on one platform called Xiaohe, which means little lotus. On it, users can consult doctors and an encyclopedia with nearly 32,000 sections. Before you can practice, practitioners must register with the Xiaohe Doctor app. This step verifies your identity.

The Xiaohe platform and the Xiaohe Doctor application are not developed strictly by ByteDance, but by two companies: Beijing Codeshake Healthcare Technology Co and One Zero Two Four Online Hospital. The first belongs to Li Meng, a senior official at ByteDance. The second is owned by Wu Haifeng and Sun Wenyu, also executives at ByteDance. The three businessmen were also walking through Baidu, according to a report released by Tencent in August.

The TikTok owner’s appeal to health began a year ago with the launch of the Xiangyu patient community. According to the App Store’s version history, Xiangyu has been renamed Lvsongguo, which means pine cone. This community provides medical information and forums. In mid-October this service, which looks like Doctissimo, was integrated into the new platform. Xiaohe also includes an applet that will allow you to access a consultation without having to download the application. It was developed by Beijing Shake Youth Technology Co, a subsidiary of ByteDance, and is directly accessible from Jinri Toutiao, the Chinese version of News Republic.

The Chinese healthcare application market already has influential players, including three of the four BATX: Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company, is also a strong competitor for ByteDance. However, with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, there is great demand for health services. According to data from the company Analysys, the Chinese online health market amounted to 133.6 billion yuan (around 17 billion euros) in 2019. The forecast for 2020 rises to 200 billion yuan (around 26 billion euros). There is a place for ByteDance even with strong competition. This is even more true as the company tries to ensure success by making the first medical consultations free for new users.

While TikTok’s parent company solves various problems, particularly with the US, India and Pakistan, the company is strengthening the positions of its various activities. Last week the company restructured its educational services by bringing them under a single entity: Dali.