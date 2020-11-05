The additional update covers 3 deficiencies

Apple is offering an additional update for macOS 10.15.7 tonight. It is available to all users. As a reminder, macOS 10.15.7 was released in a stable version at the end of September.

For the supplementary update for macOS 10.15.7, Apple says:

The additional update for MacOS Catalina 10.15.7 improves the security of your Mac. It is recommended for all users.

A file on the Apple website is a little more chatty. We learn that three security holes have been fixed. It was Google’s Project Zero team that reported the bugs to Apple. One affects FontParser and two affect the kernel directly. Their IDs are CVE-2020-27930, CVE-2020-27932, and CVE-2020-27950. Apple states that the bugs are already being exploited by hackers.

So you got it: it’s best to quickly install this additional update for macOS 10.15.7. To do this, open the system settings and click on Software Update. The version weighs just over 1 GB. Weight may vary depending on your Mac.

