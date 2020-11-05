HomePod: Update 14.2 is now available

It’s an evening of updates at Apple. First there was iOS 14.2 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 on the iPad. We then had watchOS 7.1 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 14.2 for the Apple TV. Older iPhones and iPads are also suitable for iOS 12.4.9. Now it’s the HomePod that’s being updated to version 14.2.

According to Apple, version 14.2 of its smart speaker supports new features for Siri, intercom and home theater. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements:

Ask Siri “Briefing” to listen to a personalized summary of your day, including news, weather, traffic conditions, reminders, and appointments. Use the intercom with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods and CarPlay Connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K and enjoy stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos sounds. Add a second HomePod for impressive sound quality

To update your HomePod, first open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Then tap the home icon in the top left. Then go to Home Settings> Software Update.

This update is available for the HomePod. This also applies to the HomePod mini, which will be pre-ordered tomorrow.