higher sales despite declining users in the US

It’s time to take stock for big companies. After Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla or Snapchat, it is up to Facebook to announce the results for the third quarter of 2020. This Thursday, November 5th, we note that Mark Zuckerberg’s group saw an impressive 22% increase in its income, but it is also losing users in Canada and the United States.

Facebook finances are doing well, thanks for viewing

Facebook had a “good quarter,” said Mark Zuckerberg in the release of his company’s results. Overall, the company had sales of $ 21.47 billion, an increase of 22% over the previous year. This is also considerable growth compared to the previous quarter, which saw sales of $ 18.7 billion.

Note that advertising alone generated 98.84% of Facebook revenue, or $ 21.47 billion, in the last quarter. Obviously, the advertiser boycott didn’t defeat Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Finally, the social network achieved net income of $ 7.84 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $ 5.18 billion in the second quarter of the same year.

According to estimates by Facebook, the fourth and final quarter of 2020 should be even better in terms of ad revenue. A bet with no real risk as the demand from advertisers is always higher during this period due to the year-end holidays. The social network also hopes the Oculus Quest 2, released on October 13th, will continue to replenish its coffers.

A drop in users rebounded to spectacular growth due to the containment

As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, Facebook had 2.74 billion monthly active users and 1.82 billion daily active users, up 12% year over year. Results that the social network owes neither to the US nor Canada, as the number of active users has decreased slightly in these two areas.

Not enough to worry Mark Zuckerberg’s group. During the lockdown earlier in the year, Facebook (like other social networks) saw dramatic growth in the number of its users. A slight loss was therefore to be expected and could continue in the coming months.