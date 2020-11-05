iOS 12.4.9 is available for older iPhones and iPads

After iOS 14.2 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 on the iPad, Apple offers iOS 12.4.9 (Build 16H5). This update applies to older iPhones and iPads that cannot be updated to iOS 13 or iOS 14.

The devices suitable for iOS 12.4.9 are:

iPhone 5s iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPod touch 6G iPad Air iPad mini 2 iPad mini 3

Don’t expect updates for these iPhones and iPads. Apple only closes security holes and fixes bugs. This allows users with older devices to be up to date on this point. In any case, it should be noted that the iPhone 5s still has the right to updates. As a reminder, it was born in 2013.

To download iOS 12.4.9, go to Settings> General> Software Update. The update is displayed immediately.

iOS 12.4.9 on iPhone / iPad, tvOS 8.4.3 on Apple TV

Note that Apple doesn’t forget the third generation Apple TV either. This model is now suitable for tvOS 8.4.3. This update also closes security holes. On the flip side, the 4th generation Apple TVs and Apple TV 4K only got tvOS 14.2 a few minutes ago.