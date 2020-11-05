iOS 14.2 is available in the final version

Apple is now offering the final version (Build 18B92) of iOS 14.2 for download. There is also iPadOS 14.2 on the iPad. It comes a few days after the release candidate for developers and public testers.

What’s new in iOS 14.2?

100+ new emoji including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender-neutral emoji, and more. 8 new background images in dark and light mode. The magnifying glass app can detect people nearby and show how far they are with the LiDAR sensor included in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Leather case support with MagSafe for iPhone 12. AirPods battery charging has been optimized to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time it takes for your AirPods to be fully charged. Headphone sound level notifications alert you when sound levels are affecting your hearing. New AirPlay controls for streaming media in your home. Support for intercom functions on HomePod and HomePod mini from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay. Ability to connect the HomePod to an Apple TV 4K to play media in stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos. Ability to send statistics on exposure reports that do not identify you to help health authorities.

IOS 14.2 fixes

Apps may not appear in the correct order in the Dock on the Home screen. The camera viewfinder can be displayed in black when activated. On the locked screen, some keyboard keys were ignored when entering the code. The reminder app can suggest past times and dates by default. Some content was not displayed in the photo widget. The weather widget can show the maximum temperatures in degrees Celsius even though it is set in degrees Fahrenheit. In weather, the description of the “Precipitation for the next hour” diagrams may show an incorrect end time for precipitation. The recording of voice memos was interrupted by incoming calls. The screen may stay black when playing videos on Netflix. The Apple Watch app can exit unexpectedly when opening. Syncing exercise GPS routes and health data between Apple Watch and iPhone may fail for some users. When playing audio files, the CarPlay dashboard may incorrectly indicate that playback has stopped. Wireless charging can fail on some devices. Exposure notifications were turned off when restoring iPhone from iCloud backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration.

How to download iOS 14.2

To download iOS 14.2, go to Settings> General> Software Update. The update weight varies depending on the iPhone or iPad.

You can also download the firmware from our dedicated page. In this case, the installation is done manually from a PC or Mac. You need to go through iTunes (Windows) or Finder (macOS).