Biden’s dramatic catch-up in Pennsylvania: Trump’s lead melts from 600,000 to just 80,000 – politically

Pennsylvania overtaking: Biden still has 80,000 votes behind Trump

In the power struggle for the White House, US presidential candidate Joe Biden is catching up in the key state of Pennsylvania. Biden had just 90,000 votes behind US President Donald Trump on Thursday, after more than 600,000 votes on Wednesday morning. About 92 percent has been counted.

Former vice president continues to catch up as Election Day votes are counted first in Pennsylvania

were – and the majority were for Trump. The early voters, who voted for Biden earlier, were not evaluated until later. With hundreds of thousands of votes still pending, Biden has a chance to catch up with Trump in this important swing state. If he can, he has won the election. (dpa)