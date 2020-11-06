Where the US election will now be decided: Trump’s lead in Georgia melted to less than 2,000 votes – politically

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. However, in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, it looks like Joe Biden could continue his race to catch up in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Here’s a rundown of what it’s like in the affected states:

Georgia – 16 voters – Trump’s lead is melting, just 1,900 votes ahead

More than 99 percent of the votes are counted in Georgia. Trump is leading here with a razor-thin lead of about 2,400 votes. Republicans in the state have announced several lawsuits to invalidate votes, according to the NYT. If there is a difference of 0.5 percent of the votes, a new counting of the ballot papers can be requested. Several thousand votes are still open. A final result is expected around 6 a.m. German time.

Pennsylvania – 20 electorates – Trump’s 700,000 vote lead melted to about 50,000

Ultimately, the state in the Rust Belt could determine who wins the election. Trump still clearly led on Wednesday with about 700,000 votes. Since the votes were counted by mail, the lead has melted to nearly 50,000 votes. Observers predict a very exciting race. In case of a difference of 0.5 percent or less, a recount of the votes is required by law.

Arizona – 11 voters – Biden leads, 300,000 votes open

The Fox News news channel and the AP news agency threw the state of Arizona against Joe Biden some time ago, but more than 10 percent of the votes must be counted – about 300,000 votes have not yet been announced. Joe Biden currently has a lead of about 45,000 votes, Donald Trump is catching up here. Friday 5 p.m. German time should have counted approximately 200,000 votes.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Biden expands leadership

Here, more than 87 percent of the votes are counted. Recently, Biden was able to expand his narrow lead somewhat – from about 8,000 to about 11,000 votes. Much of the outstanding votes of Democratic Clark County – which includes Las Vegas – are still pending. The loser of the election can request a recount of votes within three business days, but must leave a deposit to cover the estimated cost of the recount.

When to expect new results: The results of approximately 50,000 extra votes will be announced on Friday evening at around 6:00 PM German time. What remains and has to be counted are postal votes dated Nov. 3 and some will not arrive until the next week for counting. These votes are counted until November 12.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads with 1.4 percent just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote, which equates to about 75,000 votes. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections.

Wisconsin – 10 Voters – Biden Wins – Trump Can Count Again

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time. It was a very exciting race. Trump led long before Biden was declared the winner with a 0.6 percent lead, which equates to 21,000 votes. Trump’s Republicans have already announced that they will need a vote recount in Wisconsin, which is allowed by this narrow margin under state law.

Michigan – 16 Electors – Biden wins

By contrast, Biden won the neighboring state of Michigan relatively clearly with a 2.4 percent lead – which equates to about 130,000 votes.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News. CNN