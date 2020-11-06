iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max: Getting started

Apple invited a few websites to briefly test the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Verge, TechCrunch, Engadget and CNET share their first impressions of the two phones.

For The Verge, the iPhone 12 mini is really small compared to other smartphones of 2020. But the grip is good and iOS adapts well to the “small” 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro is presented as a “surfboard” due to its 6.7-inch screen. Even so, the phone isn’t too heavy to hold. Unfortunately, there is no particular optimization at the iOS level. Apple could have taken the opportunity to show two applications on the screen, but this is not available.

For its part, Engadget believes the iPhone 12 Pro Max looks like it is huge before it is picked up. However, the website notes that the stainless steel feels better than the aluminum on the iPhone 12 mini. Speaking of the model, it can be used with one hand without any particular problems.

For CNET, the iPhone 12 mini is the most interesting model. It looked “incredibly small” in the hand, the website says. He adds that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is very big without being huge.

It’s similar with TechCrunch. The website states that the Pro Max “doesn’t appear exceptionally large” compared to some Android smartphones.

Both phones will be available for pre-order starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. For their part, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available for a week.