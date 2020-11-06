Connections to the suspected murderer: raids in Germany after attacks in Vienna – politics

Security forces started searches in Germany on Friday morning in connection with the Islamist attack in Vienna. The Federal Investigation Service (BKA) in Wiesbaden announced on Twitter that the apartments and business premises of four people in Lower Saxony, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein would be searched. The four people are not suspected, but there should have been connections with the alleged hit man. According to a spokeswoman for the BKA, the action was still ongoing on Friday morning.

According to the BKA, the searches took place in Osnabrück, Kassel and in the Pinneberg district of Hamburg. The search warrants were obtained from the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on Thursday. Previously, the Austrian judiciary had forwarded relevant findings to the German authorities.

A supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia killed four people in the Austrian capital on Monday and injured more than 20 people, some seriously, before he was killed by police shots. According to investigators, the 20-year-old hitman was part of a radical Islamist network that extends beyond Austria.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said in Vienna on Thursday – without giving details – that in addition to two arrests in Switzerland, further measures would be taken in another country. (dpa)