The United States Counts Their Votes: Real Time Election Crime – Politics

It has rarely been more difficult to respond to this newsletter. Not that there was nothing to say on day three of the election, on the contrary. But because the census in the six states that are still open (Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada) is getting more exciting – but it’s not over yet. So actually “too close to write”. But at some point I have to start, and now I will keep writing until Pennsylvania is counted tonight – or my deadline forces me to let go. So keep reading!

The focus is on when Joe Biden was awarded Arizona – by Fox News

Never before have more people around the world known where Allegheny, Delaware or Maricopa counties are. We all hang on the lips and index fingers of John King (CNN) and his Magic Board and keep switching to Bill Hemmer and Fox News. Because this finish is also a bit of a competition to determine which broadcaster has the best election coverage (they all do extraordinary things, by the way). The focus at that point is on election night itself when Fox News beat Arizona Democrat Joe Biden.

CNN has not yet done so, and recent hours have shown that the station had good reason to be more skeptical about this. Because Donald Trump is catching up here as much as he is losing in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Fox News has a problem now – and not just that the president is pissed off about the news in Arizona. For example, if Georgia (Nevada has slowed) went to Biden, Trump’s former favorite broadcaster would actually have to declare Democrats the winner of the election. CNN is on the safe side – waiting “in peace” for Georgia and Pennsylvania to finish that night. With a total of 36 electoral votes, it would also be “game over” on CNN.

Biden got so many votes, we no US president for him

What a thriller! A stalemate has just been reached in Georgia (9:45 p.m. East coast time): Trump and Biden are each 49.4 percent after counting 99 percent of the vote. Trump’s lead has melted to 1,902 votes. In Pennsylvania, too, Biden is crawling closer to Trump, as the two divide just 46,257 votes – after about 700,000 on election night! And now more than 73 million Americans have voted for Biden. Never before has an American president received so many votes.

None of this is right, think newcomers to the US election – and apparently Donald Trump too. The US president called the journalists into the White House press room early in the evening (Photo: Reuters) to outdo themselves again. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, in which he again spoke of ‘fraud’, adventurous theories of ‘legal votes’ according to which he had won and other dangerous lies, rated the performance as ‘the most unfair speech’ the president has given. Ever started his tenure. Dale has seen every utterance from Trump since 2016.

You hear from the Republicans – nothing

It was a speech that could not only provoke violence from disappointed Trump fans, but also endanger democracy in America. The performance would therefore have been a good opportunity for the Republican Party to stand up and face this madness of its current president. But what could be heard again – nothing. Except former party leaders like Jeff Flake (ex-senator from Arizona), who called on his party friends not to wait for democratic institutions to be damaged. “The time is now,” he tweeted.

Even Rick Santorum, a former Pennsylvania MP and senator and now a conservative commentator at CNN, called the performance “shocking” and “dangerous” and predicted that “no elected Republican politician” would support these statements. “No one will do that.” Does this mean they will condemn them? I am quite skeptical about that. Senate leader Mitch McConnell has declined to comment on Trump’s performance.

On the other hand, there are also few Republicans in Congress who publicly endorse the president’s actions. The widespread silence is so striking that Trump’s sons and his accomplice Rudy Giuliani are forcing senators and MPs on Twitter to stand behind their presidents. Otherwise, the basics will be “never forgotten”. With Lindsey Graham, who was even approached personally, this Trump-Shaming had immediate effect: the South Carolina senator confirmed wrong with Sean Hannity on Fox News (alongside the talker Tucker Carlson living proof that the entire station hasn’t been purged) that Philadelphia prevents polls from tracking the count. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also participated.

A preview of the post-Trump era can be seen: the extra-parliamentary pressure on moderate Republicans who would like to work more closely with Democrats again to get results will be great. My colleague Ruth Ciesinger and I wrote here how a President Joe Biden could rule with a Senate in which Republicans are allowed (even that is still open)

But what if Trump really has to leave the White House? This question raises various speculations. Could he be prosecuted – and even end up in prison? My colleague Christoph von Marschall can clarify this (T +).

There is also discussion about what is really going on with the investigations. Why were we surprised again by how badly Donald Trump fared? Anna Sauerbrey has spoken to survey experts and can help (T +).

It is now 11:30 p.m. and Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania has shrunk further, to 24,484 votes. Georgia is down to 1805. Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania just told CNN he didn’t expect a result tonight. Without being particularly sure, I have to end here (the best newsletter in the world isn’t one if it doesn’t get sent). You can read all further developments on our homepage and especially in the American election blog and in the decision-life blog. Tomorrow Anna Sauerbrey from Philadelphia will write here again. See you the day after tomorrow – maybe there will be an “elected president” by then. I’m listening to John King a little bit more now.