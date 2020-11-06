ByteDance plans to hire 10,000 new employees before the end of the year

Setting frenzy at ByteDance. Building on the success of its flagship application TikTok, the Chinese giant has announced that it will hire 10,000 new employees in its home country before the end of 2020, reports the South China Morning Post this Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

ByteDance invests in diversifying its activities

With TikTok going through a major crisis in the US and banned in India, its owner ByteDance is not giving up and continues to think big. After starting a recruiting campaign with 10,000 employees in April, the Chinese giant has announced that it will hire 10,000 more new employees by the end of the year, valued at more than $ 100 billion.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

If it succeeds in achieving its goal, the company will have succeeded in adding 30,000 new talents to its ranks in 2020 alone. In total, ByteDance would then have more than 100,000 employees worldwide: a goal announced by Zhang Yiming, founder of the Chinese company, from March.

Many industries would be represented among the new positions that ByteDance offers: Marketing, games, e-commerce, education … Obviously, the Chinese giant wants to work particularly hard to develop TikTok and thus surf its success, but is also looking for to invest more in his other activities. A strategy we saw a few days ago with the launch of a smart lamp for children or the launch of a new platform for health services.

TikTok, a real goose that lays golden eggs

If ByteDance was able to afford such a wave of recruiting in 2020, despite the global health crisis, it is undoubtedly thanks to the success of TikTok. In May, the application passed the symbolic mark of 2 billion downloads and is now preferred by American teenagers on Instagram. In addition to its popularity, the company continues to develop key strategic partnerships (particularly with Sony Music and Shopify) to support its features and services with brands.

TikTok has become a world reference and is only at the beginning of its success. ByteDance seems to understand that there is a real goose that lays the golden eggs and is clearly not afraid to invest to continue its quick and spectacular rise.