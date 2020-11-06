App Store: soon an obligation to display privacy data

Apple has already said that users will learn more about the privacy of apps on the App Store. You can see a map that shows how the data is being managed. Apple today announced that developers must provide this information by December 8th.

Developers need to indicate whether their applications are collecting this or that data. Here’s what you need to tell Apple:

Personal information (name, email address, phone number, postal address, etc.) Health and physical activity (medical information, etc.) Financial information (bank information, salaries, etc.) Location (exact location or approximate location) Sensitive information (sexual orientation, disability , Religion, etc.) Contacts Contents (access to photos, messages, photos, videos, history, shopping list, etc.) Device usage (number of recorded interactions) View diagnostics (iPhone crashes, etc.)

Apple informs that all information is included on every application sheet on the App Store. It will be available by the end of the year. A specific date is currently not specified by Apple. However, we can bet on mid-December as the commitment will be from December 8th.

As a reminder: Apple first announced this novelty in June in the WWDC App Store. This allows users to learn more about an app before downloading it.