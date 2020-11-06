Meeting with Julien Lesaicherre, Facebook Global Director of Workplace

It is a reality that nobody ignores today: the health crisis we are currently experiencing has profoundly shaken the world of work. Given the restraint imposed on much of the world’s population, most companies have had to adapt at a rapid pace to continue their operations, especially by revising the way they collaborate and communicate internally.

How to subscribe to Culture Numérique: Spotify – Apple Podcasts – Deezer – Google Podcasts.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

Telework then not only became a matter of course, but above all as a vital necessity. A quick and unexpected upheaval made possible thanks to the existence of various digital tools for remote collaboration. Including Workplace by Facebook. This service of the Mark Zuckerberg Group presents itself as a social network for companies and is managed by Julien Lesaicherre. Culture Numérique met him to talk about teleworking in the age of COVID-19, but also about the specifics of Workplace compared to competing services like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

Teleworking, a major limitation in the age of COVID-19

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the majority of governments around the world have asked their companies to close their offices and prioritize teleworking whenever possible. If the digital giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook have readily complied with this restriction and even extend their guidelines for remote working until 2021, so have other companies, which are sometimes less prepared and had to submit to it and above all at high speed adapt to this new way of working.

For Julien Lesaicherre, teleworking at the time of delivery was perceived by most companies as a “restriction” due to the context in which it was imposed. He explains: “A limitation that set in quickly, but also unexpectedly, and often resulted from the fact that we were working from home, but under no circumstances did we benefit from all the support, sometimes from companies, for this experience to make it beneficial for both the employees and the company. “

The difference between “remote work” and “work from home”

Indeed, the head of Workplace by Facebook believes that there is a clear difference between “working from home” (which could be translated as homework) and “remote working” (which would be equivalent to teleworking). While the first term only represents a change of workplace (from the office to the place of residence), the second includes a “real change in the way the company works”, particularly thanks to the establishment of new communication and collaboration processes and tools.

To illustrate his point, Julien Lesaicherre takes as an example the changes that have been made in his own company: “At Facebook we had a very strong culture of physical meetings. There was really something very ingrained about having these white boarding sessions, being together to convince each other and sometimes rejecting ideas. We felt that this is an essential event to leave room for creativity and also to preserve our culture. We had to change these habits because we couldn’t and can’t be together (…). As a result, we had to rethink the way we conduct a wide variety of processes and manage employees remotely. “

However, due to the rush and urgency of the situation, most companies have fallen into the “work from home” trap. The staff were often helpless in the face of an unprecedented and uncertain situation, but they also lacked the tools to continue their projects. Because of this, according to the director of Workplace by Facebook, some companies gave up teleworking quickly when it was made possible for them.

However, Julien Lesaicherre points out that remote working has many advantages, especially in terms of flexibility for both companies and their employees. The key is to break away from, or at least change, your company culture to define a new way of working based on tools that enable both communication and collaboration. Workplace by Facebook is one of them.

Workplace, the Facebook of companies that offer remote work

Workplace was born with the aim of meeting Facebook’s internal needs. It has only been used by Mark Zuckerberg Group’s employees and managers and has already been presented as a social network aimed solely at collaborating and communicating with the company’s projects. 5 years ago Facebook decided to make its solution available to other companies and organizations. A sensible decision that is based on the “extremely high degree of loyalty and commitment” of the tool and has clearly borne fruit since May 2020. The tool has more than 5 million users. Specifically, Julien Lesaicherre explains that “many companies have had to transform their organization into a community” and Workplace presented itself as the answer to these needs.

And for good reason … The solution benefits from an intuitive interface that everyone is already familiar with, as it is based on the same principles as those of the Facebook social network. The tool also allows control of published content, management of access, provides each employee with a profile with professional data (job title, experience, expertise, etc.), but does not allow them to see their friends or play games. No more distractions, Workplace retains the strengths of its parent platform and removes disruptive elements that could affect employee concentration.

In addition, and this is one of the great strengths of Workplace, the tool is organized in communities: general group, mutual help, project, by department … Each employee is assigned to the groups for which he is useful to carry out his missions, but also find answers to his questions if necessary. Julien Lesaicherre also sells the abundance of expressive possibilities that are possible in the workplace, in particular through reaction functions (likes, comments, etc.) in order to “create the most authentic and faithful communication possible”, explains the manager.

In addition, Workplace enables easy exchange of all file types, automatic subtitling and translation of live streams thanks to technologies developed by the parent company and the integration of G Suite and Office 365 thanks to partnerships with Google and Microsoft signed. Finally, Julien Lesaicherre promises: Workplace makes it a point of honor to be a safe place for companies: “From day one, Workplace has worked extremely hard on data protection, security, and everything that relates to workplace controls in relation to companies” .

So many benefits that make Workplace an effective solution for businesses to successfully migrate to remote work. To assist you in this process, we’ve created a 4-step guide to help you complete this important (and necessary) transition.