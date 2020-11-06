Terrorist Attacks in Vienna and Nice: The Club of Damaged Cities – Politics

Don’t touch anything, the police ordered. Half-full wine glasses on the tables on the café terrace, a barely touched soup, cigarette butts in an ashtray, an anorak left on the back of a chair. Bullets hit the walls and windows.

The guests left everything behind and panicked and fled. Since Monday evening, life has come to a standstill in the “Bermuda Triangle”, this district full of bars and cafes where young people in Vienna go out at night.

It always happens somewhere else. You really wanted to believe that here. After all, Vienna is not Berlin, Brussels or Dresden, and certainly not Paris, Nice or Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

An ‘island of bliss’ that was believed until Monday evening that it was safe from terrorist attacks. That evening, the Vienna wanted to enjoy the last hours of freedom before the lockdown started at midnight. When the first shots rang out, most thought it was fireworks.

Vienna was also punished for its tolerant lifestyle

Vienna – always in the top three of European cities where it is best to live. It is known for the fact that you can feel safe here. Vienna – a fairly harmonious “melting pot” and liberal city that does not want to be lumped in with the rest of Austria and its xenophobia.

Capital of a small, quiet and geopolitically rather insignificant country with 8.8 million inhabitants. Sisi town and city of Mozart balls and carriages. This Vienna has just hit the heart. Welcome to the Club of Shattered Cities Punished for Their Tolerant Lifestyles! From the Bataclan to the Bermuda Triangle – a terrifying déjà vu.

Just like in Paris 2015, the same modest gestures in Vienna are used to try to overcome horror. Where the police marked the places where the cartridge cases were with a yellow line, the Viennese laid flowers and lit candles. They pause in silence and mutter the same words over and over. “We could never have imagined this would happen to us.”

The last attacks on Austrian soil were long ago. The attack of Palestinian terrorists on the Great Synagogue – a coincidence, located on one of the streets targeted this week? – was 1981. Two people died. 1981? Long before the wall fell. It’s been ages.

Emmanuel Macron was the first to express his solidarity with Sebastian Kurz on Monday evening. “We will remain united in joy and sorrow,” he wrote in German in the condolence book of the Austrian embassy in Paris. And of course the question arises: did the attacks in Paris (near the Charlie Hebdo building), Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and Nice and the newly flaring debate about the right to publish Mohammed caricatures occurred in such a short time? Influenced a young Austrian killer who was an ISIS sympathizer well known to the security authorities? Does what happened in France explain, at least in part, why he went mad that night? It took only a spark to stir up the anger this young man had long harbored? Translated from the French by Odile Kennel.