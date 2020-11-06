Europeans are less and less satisfied with traditional banking applications

According to a report by the electronic identity provider Signicat, fewer and fewer Europeans are satisfied with bank applications. This was especially amplified in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the old continent head-on.

Consumers are quick to give up apps

The study was carried out on a sample of 4,000 adults in seven European countries: Sweden, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Finland, Germany, Belgium and Norway. It is reported that 63% of Europeans left their online banking application in 2020, compared to 38% in 2019. At the same time, the number of users using a financial service that is only available on mobile devices has increased. from 30% to 47% in one year, and 69% of these consumers say they are more satisfied with this system than before.

In particular, it is the process of integration with online banking applications that bothers users. 38% of them believe that these procedures take longer than expected, while 26% find them difficult. After all, 69% of users think that wireless service providers are better than traditional providers.

Covid-19 and Generation Z.

“Covid-19 also means that consumers will be pressured to work harder on their finances, increasing the potential for closer collaboration with their financial services provider. But it also means more time and more opportunities to shop online, ”the report explains. For example, 41% of those surveyed could not get access to essential financial services during the pandemic, and 68% believe that the current crisis will bring about a fundamental change that will lead us to adopt 100% digital boarding.

The new fintech services already offer fast and simplified digital services compared to conventional banking applications. They are therefore much more inclined to address young people:

“Generation Z, now at the forefront of customer acquisition, is the one traditional suppliers should be concerned about: they are unwilling to compromise, to demand a choice without complexity and simplicity. without loss of security. For these new customers, 100% digital boarding is now a must. “

The report says, “It’s obvious that for financial services providers in a post-COVID world, it’s about doing digital integration well – or dying.”