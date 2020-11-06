A brief overview of Corona’s support: This is how companies demand a 75 percent refund of sales – the economy

The companies concerned have been waiting for clarity since the end of October, when the decision was taken to partially lock it down. Because by a decision to tighten regulations, the federal government has already announced that it will make new aid payments in November. 75 percent of sales should be returned to restaurants, hotels and other companies, which are now forced to close.

But many details remained open. And what about take-outs in restaurants? What applies to the self-employed? Where can I ask for money? On Thursday, the Federal Ministry of Economy and the Federal Ministry of Finance agreed on “extraordinary economic aid,” as it is called. The most important questions and answers at a glance:

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

How much money is there?

The support is expected to amount to around ten billion euros. The money should come from a bridging bank. These are grants, especially for small and medium-sized companies, which have high sales losses during the Corona crisis. Of the planned € 25 billion, only about € 1.5 billion has been called so far. Associations criticize the overly bureaucratic approach. The government points out that many industries have recovered since the spring closure.

Who will receive the funds?

According to the Ministry of Finance and the Economy, companies, self-employed persons, associations and institutions that are temporarily closed can apply. It is assumed that they had to cease trading on the basis of a resolution of the federal and state governments of October 28. Hotels are considered to be directly affected companies. Companies that are indirectly affected also receive support – such as bar suppliers. The aid is in principle available to all companies – but it must “verifiably and regularly” generate 80 percent of its sales from the companies directly concerned by the closure. Therefore, large arithmetic should now begin with these companies.

How big is the promotion?

November support grants weekly closing subsidies of 75 percent of the average weekly turnover in November 2019 – up to a maximum of one million euros, if the current scope under EU state aid law allows. The government is technically talking about weekly sales, as it may be purely theoretical that federal and state governments will cancel deadlines in mid-November – which is not expected. Grants of over € 1 million must be approved by the European Commission. Brussels deals with large companies in particular detail.

They like their new help package: Olaf Scholz (left) and Peter Altmaier. Photo: image images / photothek / xFlorianxGaertnerx

The self-employed – ie self-employed without employees, such as artists – can also use the average turnover in 2019 as a comparison. At the same time, the government caters to, for example, musicians and actors, whose income often fluctuates and who did not sell in November 2019.

A special rule applies to young companies that started business after 31 October 2019. You can also use October 2020 as a comparison or average sale since the company was founded.

What is credited for the VAT refund?

Other government benefits that companies will receive in November are taken into account. This is especially true for benefits such as long-term bridging benefits or short-term work benefits. A special rule also applies if the companies do not close completely. If sales are achieved in November despite the general closure, up to 25 percent of comparable sales will not be taken into account. This is to prevent companies from making a profit.

How is the “To Go” business for restaurants calculated?

For restaurants: Refund is limited to sales with full VAT rate. This means that meals sold in out-of-home stores are removed from the total account, so restaurants can expand this crisis business.

The Ministry of Finance and the Economy gave an example: In November a year ago, a pizzeria in a restaurant achieved a turnover of 8,000 euros and 2,000 euros through a store. He now receives November support of 6,000 euros – 75 percent of the restaurant’s turnover. This is less than in other industries, as total sales are not a benchmark. In return, the pizzeria should be able to reach significantly more in this particular case in November 2020 than the generally allowed amount of EUR 2,500, without reducing the subsidy.

Where and how can you apply?

Applications will be submitted in the next few weeks via the national IT platform for bridging support (www.ueberbrueckungshilfe-unternehmen.de). This still needs to be changed accordingly. As with bridging aid, applications should be submitted by a tax advisor or auditor to prevent abuse. The payment itself is made by the federal states. There is an exception for the self-employed who do not apply for funding of more than € 5,000. You should be able to submit requests directly.

Is there any criticism?

Some industries feel disappointed. Michael Oppermann, executive director of the Federal Association for Taxi and Car Rental, criticized the taxi turnover by 80 percent for the measures ordered – but only those who have restaurants, tourism or organizers as customers will get help. “But our customers are their guests, who of course do not operate now.” There was also criticism from the German Travel Association: Travel agencies and travel agencies fell into the rust of the November aid package. Altmaier refused. Travel agencies and taxis would not have to close. He also mentioned bridging aid.

What other corona help is still available?

The federal government offers the bridging aid mentioned by Altmaier. These are subsidies in the event of a decrease in crown-related sales to cover fixed costs for the months of June to August 2020 (bridging aid I) and September to December 2020 (bridging aid II). Financing conditions are continuously adjusted. For example, restorers can receive support for winter business. Eligible for applications are those whose sales in April and May 2020 together fell by at least 60 percent compared to April and May 2019.

For companies established after April 2019, the months of November and December 2019 should be used for comparison instead of April and May 2019. In general, the following should apply: Companies were not allowed to run into economic difficulties at the end of 2019.

There are also various KfW loans on favorable terms, the security of which is guaranteed by the state. In the future, a quick loan of up to € 300,000 should also be available to small companies with up to ten employees. It is not yet clear whether the federal states will also provide their own support for the November lock-in. (with DPA)